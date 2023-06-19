M&R Transit scored three runs in the top of the second inning and didn't look back for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Sunday afternoon against Bud Murphy's at Penn State Fayette.
Monday, June 19, 2023
Updated: June 19, 2023
M&R Transit scored three runs in the top of the second inning and didn't look back for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Sunday afternoon against Bud Murphy's at Penn State Fayette.
M&R Transit (4-1) increased its lead to 4-0 in the top of the third inning and 6-0 in the fourth inning.
Bud Murphy's (0-6) scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but M&R Transit countered with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Bud Murphy's scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kaleb Scott pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Santino Marra pitched the final three innings for the save, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout.
Marra led the offense with a double and single. Willie Palmer tripled in the victory.
