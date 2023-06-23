Wyatt Lepley's running catch in the top of the seventh inning turned what appeared to be a game-tying extra-base hit into a rally-killing double play and boosted M&R Transit to a tight 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League victory Thursday night over visiting Oakland (Md.).
Oakland (6-2) had a runner on first base when Lepley raced towards the right field fence, gloving the fly ball before rolling into the fence. The runner at first had already rounded third base for an easy double play.
The game ended on a comebacker to winning pitcher Santino Marra.
Oakland scored four runs in the top of the first inning. M&R Transit scored once in the bottom of the inning and tied the game with three runs in the second inning.
Oakland regained the lead with a run in the top of the third inning and M&R Transit (6-1) went back ahead with three runs in the bottom of the inning, two scoring on Marra's single.
Oakland once again rallied, taking an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth inning with the tying and go-ahead runs scoring on Lane Our's two-run double.
M&R Transit took the last lead of the game in the bottom of the inning on Chad Petrush's two-run single.
Zach Hallenbach doubled for Oakland.
Petrush finished with a double and three singles. Kaleb Scott added a pair of singles.
Connellsville 12, Colonial 0 -- Matt Miller silenced the Colonial 3 bats on just three hits as Connellsville returned home from Rowes Run with a victory in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Miller struck out five to help Connellsville improve to 7-2.
Kace Shearer and Chase Sankovich both hit home runs, finished with two hits and drove in three runs. Anthony Piasecki had a team-high three hits.
Aidan Hardy took the loss.
