M&R Transit pulled one victory closer to winning the Fayette County Baseball League title Tuesday night with a 9-7 road victory in eight innings at Oakland (Md.).
The third game in the best-of-5 series moved to Hutchinson Field on Wednesday night with M&R Transit holding a 2-0 lead.
M&R Transit scored two runs on Santino Marra's double in the top of the eighth inning off relief pitcher Chris Green to rally for the victory.
Justin Brestensky threw a scoreless eighth inning for the victory. The left-hander pitched 2.1 innings in relief with five strikeouts and one walk. He allowed two earned runs on three hits.
M&R Transit increased its lead to 7-5 in the top of the seventh inning after the game was delayed when the lights went out.
"Willie Palmer had a 2-2 count when the lights went out. It was pitch black," explained M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. "There was around a 30-minute delay. They couldn't get the lights back on.
"They called the Garrett County Community coach to turn the lights on. I don't know where he came from. Then, one bank wasn't on and someone hit the wrong switch and the lights went out again. They finally got them back on."
Palmer worked a walk after the delay and moved to second on a stolen base.
"They had a lot of room to the backstop. The ball got away and I told Willie to go (to third). The throw went into left field. It was a close play at the plate," said Buddy Marra.
Oakland forced extra innings when Alex Beiler drove in a pair of runs with a single after two batters walked.
"I thought we had it up 7-5 late in the game," said Buddy Marra.
Marra considered taking Brestensky out of the game after the delay, but opted to let him continue to pitch.
"I thought about taking him out, but he was more accurate and had gas than before the (outage). He was hitting corners and hitting his spots," said Marra of Brestensky in the eighth inning.
The game seesawed between the two teams with the Oaks jumping out of the gate for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
M&R Transit tied the game in the top of the second inning, only to have the home team regain the lead in the bottom of the inning.
The visitors pulled into the lead with three runs in the top of the third inning and led 6-4 after a run in the top of the sixth inning.
The Oaks cut the deficit to 6-5 with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The second game of the championship series was to be played last Friday, but rain cancelled three attempts to play the contest and Saturday was a scheduled off day.
"We were disappointed after we drove down and didn't play Sunday. We were all dressed and ready to play," said Buddy Marra. "When we took the field, we were very, very flat. We never played so bad.
"We committed three errors. I still don't know how we overcame to win the game."
Marra added, "Their leftie, Andrew Catone, he had us off balanced. We couldn't connect."
M&R Transit finished with nine hits, including Santino Marra's two doubles and one each by Nate Zimcosky and Andino Vecchiolla.
Oakland had seven hits off Garrett Myers and Brestensky, with Darrick Broadwater's double the only extra-base hit.
