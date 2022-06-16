M&R Transit broke the game open with four runs in the top of the third inning for a 9-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory Wednesday night at Carmichaels.
M&R Transit led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but the Copperheads (3-2) tied the game with four runs, three scoring on Jim Sadler's home run.
M&R Transit (3-1) added an insurance run in the top of the fourth inning on Santino Marra's solo home run.
Justin Brestensky pitched the final 4.1 innings for the victory. He didn't allow a run and struck out four.
M&R Transit's Nate Zimcosky hit a solo home run in the third inning. Marra and Zimcosky both finished with two hits.
Mitch's Bail Bonds 6, ARH Industries 2 -- Mitch's Bail Bonds pulled away with three runs in the top of the fourth inning for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory.
Johnny Hovanec had a run-scoring triple and Anthony Dellapenna brought two runners home in the fourth inning rally.
ARH Industries led 1-0 after one inning, but Mitch's Bail Bonds (2-2) tied the game in the top of the second and moved into the lead with two runs in the third inning.
Josiah Fisher went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Bryce Bedilion had a double and single for ARH Industries. Wyatt Lepley also doubled for the home team.
