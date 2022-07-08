M&R Transit scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to cruise to a 9-0 victory Thursday night against visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Chad Petrush's three-run double was the big hit in the inning.
M&R Transit (12-2) added a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Zach Uhazie pitched the first four innings for the win. He didn't allow a run on one hit. Uhazie struck out eight and didn't walk a batter.
Willie Palmer worked two hitless innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Santino Marra pitched the seventh inning.
Garrett Myers and Coleman Hunt doubled in the victory. Justin Brestensky had three singles, and Alex Gesk and Palmer both had a pair of singles.
