M&R Transit scored eight runs in the late innings Tuesday night for a 12-4 victory over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League play.
M&R Transit (14-2) led 4-1 after the first inning, but then gained cushion with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning.
Mill Run (2-12) battled back with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. M&R Transit responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kaleb Scott started and pitched five innings for the win. He allowed one run on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts. He also had a double and single.
Santino Marra pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks, with two strikeouts. He also had a solid day at the plate with two singles and a double.
Chad Petrush had a pair of doubles in the victory. Zach Uhazie finished with a double and single. Garrett Myers and Nate Zimcosky both had two singles.
Alan VanSickle took the loss for Mill Run.
Cumberland (Md.) 7, Mitch’s Bail Bonds 6 — The Orioles held off a late rally for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory.
Cumberland (10-4) led 3-0 after the second inning, 4-0 after three innings and 6-0 through five innings. Cumberland scored its final run in the top of the sixth inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds, held hitless through, four innings, started its comeback with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first scored on a bases-loaded walk and the second on a fielder’s choice.
The home team rallied one last time in the bottom of the seventh inning. Chase Malanosky drove in two runs with a double and the other two runs scored on walks.
Aiden Kirk was the winning pitcher. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with five walks and no strikeouts. Jack Murphy finished the game, giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits with four walks and no strikeouts.
Greg Borges led Cumberland with a solo home run and double. Andrew Lynch and Malaki Webb both finished with two singles.
Trevor Stewart pitched into the fifth inning in the loss. Colby Simmons finished the game. Nick Groover also doubled for the home team.
