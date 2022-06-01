Zach Uhazie allowed a run in the top of the seventh inning, but escaped any further trouble to save M&R Transit's 5-4 victory over visiting Carmichaels in the Fayette County Baseball League's season-opening game.
Kaleb Scott started and pitched six innings for the victory, allowing three runs with six walks and seven strikeouts.
M&R Transit, in its first season, scored the game-deciding run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Santino Marra had a pair of triples for M&R Transit, including a two-run three-bagger in the third inning, and a sacrifice fly. Chad Petrush added a double for the home team.
Joel Spishock doubled for the Copperheads. Nate Torbich took the loss.
"It was real nice to bring baseball back to this area (Hopwood's Hutchinson Field)," said manager Buddy Marra. "It was a real good game, a nail-biter. It was a good game for the fans.
"The team has some players from Masontown (last year's FCBL champions), but it's mostly the Laurel Highlands team that went to the WPIAL championship in 2019. The team that lost their season in 2020 because of COVID."
M&R Transit returns to play on the road Thursday night against Mitch's Bail Bonds at Redstone Park.
(0) comments
