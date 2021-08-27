Connellsville expects to get back into the win column this season after Falcons came close in several games in 2020, but failure to get a key stop on defense and coming up a little short to keep the sticks moving on offense lead to a winless season.
The Falcons will once again go through a number of changes, most notably at the head coaching position where Bill Maczko takes over for Marko Thomas. Maczko was the offensive line coach last season and thinks the returning players being familiar with him will help make for a smooth transition.
"One good thing about being around most of the kids is they know what I expect to see on the field, so I think that will make the transition a little smoother," said Maczko.
Maczko said he is not going to dwell on last season and will continue to look forward, taking things one day at a time and try not get ahead of themselves.
The most important thing to replace several productive players lost through graduation, especially running back Ky'ron Craggette, now at Notre Dame College, a Division II program in Ohio.
"You don't replace a great kid like Ky'ron," said Maczko. "Is he one guy you would love to have back? Yeah. Right now will go into camp and look at a lot of kids. Pretty much running back by committee."
Maczko said the offense did a lot of good things last season that they can build on. Some areas where they struggled need to be altered to develop a more-balanced attack.
To that end he has to replace linemen such as Sam Shaffer (W&J) and Cam King (Geneva). Sam was a three-year starter, while King was a two-year regular after having his junior season wiped out with an injury.
However, there is experience returning. Cullen Lynch enters his senior year, his fourth as a starter. Junior Spencer Shaffer returns for his third year in the starting lineup. Junior Bailey Kennedy is another three-year starter that will help bolster the line.
"It's good to have those veterans returning because I'm going to continue to help coach the offensive line, so they make my job a little easier," said Maczko. "There are a couple of holes to fill, but we have some talented freshmen moving in that will press for a lot of playing time."
One big hole that needs to be filled is replacing an athlete like Gage Gillott, who did everything for the Falcons. Quarterback, defensive back, wide receiver, punter and kicker. He is now playing baseball at the University of South Carolina Upstate.
"Gage checked a lot of boxes for us. We're going to be inexperienced in some places, mainly at quarterback, but I think we have some kids that can fill that position," said Maczko.
Competing for the starting job are sophomore Anthony Piesecki and freshman Grayden Gillott.
Maczko will be counting on a couple of other three-year starters to have big senior years, running back/linebacker George Shultz, and wide receiver/defensive back Jason McBride. Junior Tucker Blum will be counted on to be more of an anchor on the defensive line.
After going winless last season, Maczko knows getting a win early in the season will go a long way to giving the team a shot of confidence.
"What I've seen the past couple of years is not a matter of talent, because it is there," said Maczko. "The kids have to learn how to win again. We came up short a couple of times last season. We need to learn how to turn that around. The only way that is going to happen is to go out on the field at get it done."
