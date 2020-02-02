Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been lighting up scoreboards all season long, and don’t expect that to change this evening in Super Bowl 54 (I am not good at Roman numerals and too lazy to look it up) with the Chiefs piling up the points. Kansas City came from 24-down to defeat Houston, 51-31, in its divisional round playoff game and trailed, 17-7, with 6:39 to go in the second quarter before rallying past Tennessee, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs have proven in the playoffs that once they get going, it is hard to stop them. Mahomes has also been the leading rusher for Kansas City in the playoffs, and he has a plethora of offensive weapons to choose from. My apologies to all the San Francisco fans out there. The 49ers have a strong defense that is led by rookie Nick Bosa. Jimmy Garoppolo had a solid season, but his numbers are nowhere near Mahomes’ but he does have limited weapons. San Francisco had an easier run to the Super Bowl with victories over Minnesota (27-10) and Green Bay (37-20). The tight ends for both teams — Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle — are the receiving leaders for both teams and should be a threat. Expect a high-scoring game, but I am usually not any good at picking the Super Bowl, so don’t count on me. I did put my money on the Chiefs. Kansas City 35, San Francisco 31. Mahomes wins the MVP.
Mahomes-led Chiefs will put up the points in SB victory
- By Jonathan Guth jguth@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Did you get a flu shot this season?
You voted:
Recent Headlines
- Local health professionals say coronavirus outbreak in region is unlikely
- Friendship Hill Association present 18th century musket to National Park Service
- Washington County high school students work with virtual dissection table
- Who was first couple to tie the knot on Gobbler's Knob on Groundhog Day?
- Education briefs 2-2-20
- Friendship Hill Association present 18th century musket to National Park Service
- Fayette Chamber hosting seminar on bringing generations together in business, organizations
- Friendship Hill Association to present 18th century musket with ties to Albert Gallatin to NPS
- Ohiopyle Winterfest canceled due to lack of snow
- BVA school board considering changes to district’s nepotism policy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.