Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King won a gold medal and almost had a record-breaking swim every time she dove into the pool in March.
Mapletown junior Ella Menear continued her stellar career with three gold medals, a silver and one WPIAL record.
King and Menear were among the best swimmers in the state and for those accomplishments the pair shares the 2022 Herald-Standard All-Area Girls Swimming & Diving Team honor as the Most Outstanding Performer.
The impressive group of swimmers to earn first-team honors along with King and Menear include:
200 medley relay: Mount Pleasant.
200 freestyle: Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward/Reegan Brown, Mount Pleasant.
200 IM: Ella Menear, Mapletown.
50 freestyle: Lily King, Mount Pleasant.
Diving: Brooke Mihalik, Ringgold.
100 butterfly: Reegan Brown, Mount Pleasant
100 freestyle: Lily King, Mount Pleasant.
500 freestyle: Hailey Yurkovich, Elizabeth Forward.
200 freestyle relay: Mount Pleasant.
100 backstroke: Ella Menear, Mapletown.
100 breaststroke: Ella Ciez, Laurel Highlands.
400 freestyle relay: Mount Pleasant.
MOST OUTSTANDING PERFORMERs: Ella Menear, Mapletown/Lily King, Mount Pleasant.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Lily King, Mount Pleasant.
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Mount Pleasant.
Honorable Mention: Riley McLaughlin, Elizabeth Forward; Delaney Patterson, Belle Vernon; Melina Stratigos, Belle Vernon; Marlee Davis, Belle Vernon; Martyna Maley, Belle Vernon; Elizabeth Thomas, Laurel Highlands; Sarah VanVerth, Laurel Highlands; Cecilia Mrosko, Laurel Highlands; Kiersten O’Connor, Mount Pleasant; SaraJo Gardner, Mount Pleasant; Ashlyn Hornick, Mount Pleasant; McKenna Mizikar, Mount Pleasant; Trinity Graft, Mount Pleasant; Alexandra Pohodich, Frazier; Madelyn King, Uniontown; Natalie Noll, Ringgold; Paige Doleno, Ringgold; Emily Doleno, Ringgold; Addison Carson, Ringgold; Emma Durant, Elizabeth Forward; Madison Alessio, Elizabeth Forward; Anastasia Georgagis, California; Alexandra Pohodich, Frazier.
NOTES: Menear repeated as the WPIAL champion in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, breaking the district mark in the backstroke. The junior capped the season with a PIAA gold medal in the 200 IM and silver in the 100 backstroke. Menear’s time in the 100 backstroke broke the state record mark with her time of 52.42 seconds, but Bedford’s Leah Shackley won the gold medal in 53.37 seconds. ... King broke Geibel Catholic grad Emily Zimcosky’s WPIAL times in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for a pair of gold medals, and was part of a third and fourth record-breaking swims on the Lady Vikings’ gold medal finishes in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. ... King continued to excel in her first state meet by winning two more individual gold medals, a gold medal in the 400 freestyle relay and silver medal in the 200 freestyle relay. ... Local girls won six gold medals, two silver, four bronze and a total of 28 medals in the WPIAL Class AA championship. ... Sandy Felice and her Mount Pleasant staff led the Lady Vikings to a section title, WPIAL team championship and second place in the state meet. ... Mount Pleasant won 14 WPIAL medals and five medals in the state meet. ... Brown was the WPIAL bronze medalist in the 200 freestyle and placed fourth in the 100 butterfly. ... The Lady Vikings’ SaraJo Gardner won WPIAL bronze in the 100 backstroke and was fourth in the 50 freestyle. ... O’Connor, a freshman, won WPIAL silver in the 100 backstroke and placed sixth in the state meet. ... The McKenna Mizikar (7, 50 freestyle; 6, 100 butterfly), Ashlyn Hornick (8, 50 freestyle), and Trinity Graft (6, 100 freestyle) also won WPIAL medals for Mount Pleasant. ... Ciez won two bronze medals in the WPIAL championship and two PIAA medals ... The Fillies’ Elizabeth Thomas was fourth in the WPIAL 100 backstroke. ... Laurel Highlands placed sixth in the WPIAL 200 medley relay. .. Yurkovich won the WPIAL silver medal in the 500 freestyle and was fifth in the 200 freestyle, and was seventh in the PIAA 500 freestyle. ... The Lady Warriors just missed the WPIAL podium by placing ninth in the 200 freestyle relay and 10th in the 200 medley relay .. McLaughlin was 10th in the 100 breaststroke. ... Noll was fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyl at the WPIAL meet. ... The Lady Rams just missed a WPIAL medal by finishing ninth in the 200 medley relay ... Georgagis won two WPIAL medals by finishing sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 IM ... Patterson finished her career with an eighth-place finish in the WPIAL 200 IM and just missed the podium with ninth place in the 100 breaststroke ... The Lady Leopards won WPIAL medals in the 200 freestyle relay (5th) and 400 freestyle relay (8th). ... Mihalik placed sixth in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championship and advanced to the state final.
