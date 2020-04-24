Laurel Highlands graduate Lexie Kostelnik was able to finish the 2019-20 swimming season, and what a season it was for the Cleveland State junior.
Kostelnik broke the school record in the 1,000-yard freestyle when she touched the wall in 10:12.48 at a home meet against Kenyon. She lowered the mark set by Jodi Turk in 2014 in the 20-lap race by nearly five seconds, eclipsed her previous best by almost six seconds and beat the second-place finisher by 12 seconds.
Kostelnik also won the 500 freestyle against Kenyon in 5:00.17. The performance against Kenyon earned her second Nike Horizon League Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors.
Kostelnik again earned all-conference honors after she placed fourth in the 1,650-yard freestyle at the 2020 Horizon League Championships with a time of 17:06.11. She was also all-conference in the 500 freestyle after finishing fifth in 4:56.57.
Her final swim of the season was in the National Invitational Championship hosted by Cleveland State when she placed 18th in the 500 freestyle in 5:01.40. She was to swim the 1,650 freestyle on the final day.
Then, everything was shut down due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got through the conference championship meet and we were hosting the National Invitational Championship. Everyone came to the meet with no spectators. Then, on the second day, they shut it down,” explained Kostelnik. “It was unfortunate. Swimmers came from everywhere and had to go home.”
Kostelnik initially broke the program’s 1,650 freestyle record as a freshman when she finished fifth in the conference championship with a time of 17:03.03. She was the fastest freshman finisher. Kostelnik earned additional conference honors in the 500 freestyle after placing third with a personal-best time of 4:54.28.
Kostelnik earned conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors in December of her first collegiate season after winning the 200 butterfly and 500 freestyle in a dual meet at Ashland College.
She then shaved .03 seconds off her school record in the 1,650 freestyle in her sophomore season when she touched the wall in 17:03.0 in the Magnus Cup. Kostelnik placed third in the Horizon League championships in the 1,650 freestyle in 17:03.89 and was seventh in the 500 freestyle in 4:58.81. She was also 12th in the 400 IM in 4:29.92.
Kostelnik won four dual meet races as a sophomore, twice in the 400 freestyle and two times in the 1,000 freestyle.
The record in the mile swim is one hard to break given the limited opportunities.
“Usually, they offer a 1,650 in mid-season. It’s not offered very often. It’s a race to get a seed time,” explained Kostelnik, the daughter of Ron and Leeann Kostelnik. “The 1,000 (freestyle) is standard in a dual meet set-up. I love the 1,000. It’s the perfect distance, 40 lengths of the pool, 20 times up and back.”
The 1,650 is 66 laps (33 times up and back), so that’s a lot of time in the water.
“My thoughts go all over the place,” said Kostelnik. “Sometimes, it’s a line of a chorus I just repeat. Sometimes you have little conversations with yourself.
“Some races it’s a roller-coaster of emotions. Usually at some point of the race I think ‘It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock.’
“Generally, the halfway point determines how you’re feeling for the race. You think, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s only halfway, 33 laps to go.’ I usually break it into three 500s and the last 150 is all heart.”
Kostelnik was taking the nation-wide shutdown in stride, adjusting to the final month of her junior year as a nursing major at home instead of doing her clinical at a hospital.
“It’s not bad actually. I’m enjoying Justin (her older brother) being home. It’s like we’re back in high school,” said Kostelnik.
Taking her clinical courses online does present its challenges, though. Kostelnik was taking her rotation through pediatrics and obstetrics.
“I stayed on campus until March 16. The March 16 week we were still supposed to have clinical,” said Kostelnik. “But, with 12 groups at different hospitals going to different floors, it just wasn’t worth it.”
“It’s difficult to go from hands on, especially with clinical, to going online,” explained Kostelnik. “There’s a lot of Zoom calls. It’s pretty simple. It’s not as much time as when I have practices. I’m divvying it up through the week.
“It’s so awesome they found something for us. We can get to move on to the next rotation in the fall (critical care).”
Kostelnik praised her instructors, adding, “That’s what’s awesome. We are getting experience like we were on the floor. We have a Zoom conference call to discus our patient. For our core classes in a lecture hall, we talk over a power point.
“We are getting the best of both worlds. I’m enjoying the simulation. It’s like a game.”
The nursing major also excels in the classroom as she was named to the Horizon League All-Academic Team for the second time. Kostelnik and teammates Erica Henrichsen and Irena Weclawiak boasted a GPA of at least 3.80. Student-athletes must post a GPA of 3.20 or higher for consideration for conference academic honors.
Kostelnik expects to graduate in 2021 with a BSN (Bachelor of Science degree in nursing) and then move on to take her boards to become a registered nurse.
After that, she will explore her options.
“I might work a year or two and then go for a master’s degree,” said Kostelnik.
She’s not quite as sure of her future in swimming, though.
“I’ll probably hang up my suit. Who knows? Maybe I’ll get in to do a triathlon,” said Kostelnik, who ran cross country and track in high school. “I know myself. I’m a competitive person.”
