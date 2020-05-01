Callie Cunningham set the course of her college academic and soccer careers as a sophomore, but the Connellsville senior made it official last fall when she signed her letter-of-intent with Kent State University.
Cunningham actually made the decision to make a verbal commitment to coach Rob Marinaro and the Mid-American Conference program before the 2017 season.
“I actually decided the summer before my sophomore year. Three days after my freshman year, the coach reached out to me after one of our tournaments,” explained Cunningham. “I visited I don’t know how many schools with my mom. I went for Ohio. Cincinnati was the first one to reach out to me. I looked at Ohio State, too.”
Though she followed through with Kent State, Cunningham was not bound to do so.
“It was only a verbal commitment. You can to it now, but it’s frowned upon,” said Cunningham, the daughter of Jeff and Kelly Cunningham. “Now, you can’t talk to college coaches until your junior year.
“A lot of schools still reached out to me.”
Cunningham said her college selection was largely based on her course of study.
“It’s education first. I want to be a psychiatrist,” said Cunningham, adding, “I loved the coaches. It seems like a family. I’ll be away from home, so that’s important.”
Cunningham brings quite a soccer resume to the Golden Flashes. She finished her career with a program-best 104 goals and netted a season-record 34 goals her senior season.
Cunningham would often score goals in bunches, and did just that in her final two regular season games.
She sat on 99 goals for about a week, but finally cracked the century mark with a goal set up by teammate Morgan Lukaesko on Senior Night against Section 3-AAA foe Hempfield. Cunningham scored a hat trick against the Lady Spartans.
Cunningham netted three more goals in her final home game in the Lady Falcons’ 7-1 win over Gateway.
Connellsville was shut out by Butler in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, 6-0, in the final game of her storied career.
Cunningham and eight fellow student-athletes are part of the freshmen recruiting class. The Golden Flashes finished with a conference record of 4-5-2 with an overall mark of 6-9-3, and graduated five seniors.
“We are very excited to see this group in action,” Marinaro said. “These nine student-athletes are a special group that will represent us very well in the classroom, on the field, and within the Kent State community.”
Cunningham has her sights set high for her freshman season.
“I hope to play offense. I really hope to see myself starting as a freshman. They graduated five seniors, so it’s a good opportunity for me,” said Cunningham.
Connellsville girls soccer coach Jeff Puskar said his former standout brings a lot to the Kent State program.
“She’ll add a lot of speed. Callie’s a hard worker. She’ll infuse some talent,” said Puskar. “She’ll have to make adjustments. Everyone is just as fast, but her soccer IQ is good. She knows the game inside and out.
“She knows her way around the soccer field. She’ll probably play outside back so she can use her speed. She’s very athletic.”
The Lady Falcons reached new heights during Cunningham’s four-year career, making the WPIAL playoffs for past three seasons, the only playoff appearances the program has made. Cunningham has the lone playoff goal in the program’s history, scored in a 2-1 loss at Mount Lebanon in the first round of the 2018 WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs.
She earned All-WPIAL and All-Section honors three times, and was a four-time All-County selection.
Cunningham had a busy athletic career at Connellsville, sharing time in the fall season as a member of the cross country team. She played basketball in the winter and ran track in the spring, earning 14 varsity letters in the process.
She was looking forward to earning her 15th letter this spring in track, but the season never came to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cunningham shared the Track MVP at the FCCA Track & Field Championships with teammate Rachael Grimm as a freshman.
“Unbelievable. I can’t believe there’s no season. I miss track, not having a senior season,” said Cunningham, adding with a laugh, “Considering how much I don’t like to run.
“I was so excited. I had so many goals. I wanted to try the 400 and break the 400 record (held by Grimm). I already have the 800 record.”
Cunningham was also looking forward to one last shot at winning MVP honors, something she missed the past two years because of commitments to playing soccer.
She is also missing out on the conditioning track season provided as she prepared for soccer in the fall.
“Track had me is such incredible shape. I’m doing more running, conditioning and sprinting. It’s tough because I can’t go out to the stadium to do sprints,” said Cunningham.
In-school classes across the state have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year, another part of the student-athlete life Cunningham misses.
“Honestly, terrible,” Cunningham said of her adjustment to online classes. “I’m such a social butterfly. I miss my friends.”
Cunningham has her future education all mapped out.
“I want to be a psychiatrist. They’re in need, in demand,” explained Cunningham. “My major goal is to graduate from Kent and go to NYU (New York University) and get a doctorate.
“I want to do something with retired veterans.”
