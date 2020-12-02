The Pennsylvania high school football season wrapped up one of the most unique seasons in its history Saturday night with St. Joseph’s Prep defeating Central York, 62-13, in the PIAA Class 6A championship game.
Although neither team was from western Pennsylvania, four of the game officials hailed from Belle Vernon to give the title game a local flair.
Tyler, Conor and Kurt Shutterly and Jacob Hartman, along with Matthew Shipton, Ryan Novosel and Patrick Frank, worked the marquee game of the state championship slate.
“It was really cool. Four Belle Vernon guys in the big game in the state playoffs,” said Hartman.
Kurt Shutterfly is the elder statesman of the local quartet after starting his officiating career back in 2003.
“I coached my sons in youth football, basketball and baseball, and didn’t want to be one of those parents who followed his kids through (high school). I wanted to be around the game of football, so I got into officiating,” said Kurt Shutterly, who also was an assistant to longtime Belle Vernon baseball coach Jim Russell. “Tom Trilli got me started. I learned from good guys.”
“When the boys turned 18, I talked to them. It really caught on,” continued Kurt Shutterly, who works as the Chief Operating Officer at CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education). “They’re better than me.”
Tyler Shutterly began his officiating career in 2008 after graduating from high school.
“As soon as I graduated, my dad got me started,” said Tyler Shutterly, a Pennsylvania State policeman. “I officiate basketball, baseball and football, but football is my favorite, by far. They’re all challenging for different reasons.”
Conor Shutterly is in his 10th season of officiating, starting right out high school, as did his brother.
“As soon as I was able to take the test when I turned 18, I took the test,” explained Conor Shutterly, who works as a recruiter at PNC.
Hartman followed the same path into officiating as the Shutterly brothers.
“I started right out of high school,” said Hartman, an accountant. “I started to make money while I was in college.”
Tyler Shutterly was the referee of the state championship crew. Conor Shutterly worked as the back judge, Kurt Shutterly was the line judge, and Hartman was the field judge. Shipton (umpire), Novosel (linesman), and Frank (side judge) filled out the rest of the seven-man crew.
“I make the ultimate decision. (The head referee) knows the rules the best,” explained Tyler Shutterly. “I really dug into the rule book. I was the rules interpreter for our chapter for a few years.”
Another responsibility added to the head referee in recent years is being miked up to announce the calls to the crowd.
“It’s pretty intimidating. I was miked up a couple times this season,” said Ryan Shutterly.
Hartman works as a line judge in college, a position he prefers to work, but adjusted to the position for the state title game.
“They have three deep wings (in a seven-man crew) in the state playoffs. The field judge works mainly passing plays, calls pass interference, takes care of punt returns, anything down field,” said Hartman, a newlywed who married the former Emily Fordyce in August.
With the teams combining for 75 points, Conor Shutterly was a busy guy as the back judge.
“The back judge works the center of the field,” said Conor Shutterly, adding with a laugh, “I bet I did the most running on the crew.”
Kurt Shutterly said the mantra of working as the line judge is “snap, tackle, back.” But, as line judge, he’s the official most likely to get an earful from the coaching staff and sideline.
“Oh boy, I have a list of four coaches who I don’t want to be on their sideline. Some guys do push it,” said Kurt Shutterly.
The crew was pleased to be able to make it through an entire season in the midst of restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a true testament to the WPIAL and PIAA (on completing the football season),” said Conor Shutterly.
“To get through the season, first of all, I applaud the WPIAL and PIAA to get the season in,” said Kurt Shutterly. “It gave (the fall) some semblance of order. We got through without an issue.”
“It was interesting,” Hartman responded in response to completing the season. “We made it work.”
The crew worked their way through the playoffs just as the teams did, beginning with attending the PIAA annual convention to be eligible for state playoff games. All four officials worked out of the Mon Valley chapter, but Hartman was on different crew through the regular season.
“You can work the state playoffs for five years if you attend the state convention. The WPIAL submits two crews to the PIAA,” said Hartman. “If a crew works the state semifinals, they can’t work the finals. We worked the state quarterfinal with Oil City and Upper Moreland.
“They like to spread the wealth around.”
Hartman also worked WPIAL playoff games, Keystone Oaks-South Park and Elizabeth-Forward-North Catholic.
“At the end of the regular season, you get an email saying you’ve been recommended to work the PIAA playoffs,” said Conor Shutterly. “We are graded on mechanics, are you where you need to be, and am I beat to the goal line.”
The Shutterlys have a distinguished list of playoff games worked, including Tyler Shutterly working as the referee in the two recent WPIAL finals.
“I’ve worked multiple WPIAL finals, but (the state championship) is the biggest game I’ve done,” said Kurt Shutterly.
Plus, he was able to work the biggest game of his officiating career with his two sons.
“It was memorable,” said Kurt Shutterly, who recorded the game. “I just want to sit back and watch them.”
“It was really awesome officiating with my brother and dad,” said Conor Shutterly, adding, “What makes it so special is to be able to officiate the sport I love with my dad and brother.
“It was truly special, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. It was cool to be on the same field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.