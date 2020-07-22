REPUBLIC — Mill Run used three hits and a throwing error to score three runs in the top of the second inning, and that’s all Jimmy Malone needed as the Millers returned home Tuesday night with a 3-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over the Fayette Raiders.
Two showers passed through Republic, but the Raiders’ ground crew, with rake in hand, worked the wet spots left by a second rainstorm and had the field playable on time.
Fayette Raiders starting pitcher Trevor Stewart was rolling along, setting down the first six Mill Run batters in order.
Dakota McWilliams opened the top of the third inning with a sharp single up the middle. Logan Kemp followed with a hard hit ball between the shortstop and third baseman, and Marc Prinkey, who intended to sacrifice bunt, walked to load the bases.
Luke Warrick hit a sharp ground ball towards left field. The ball deflected to and was fielded by shortstop Lane Zekir. First baseman Travis Bevard was unable to handle the hurried throw and it bounced out of play.
McWilliams scored on the ground ball and Kemp came home on the overthrow to first.
Stewart induced lead-off hitter Tanner Orndorff to fly out to first base, but Josh Burns followed with a single to bring Marc Prinkey home with the third run.
“Our offense is still struggling. We did enough to get the win,” said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff.
“Same old, same old. We had one bad inning,” lamented Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna. “We have an error over the fence and two runs score.
“Every game, we’re in there. We retired the side in order five times. We have to get better.”
The Raiders responded in the bottom of the second inning.
Malone struck out Bevard to open the inning. Ryan Ross followed with a book-rule double. Dellapenna singled Ross to third base.
Malone struck out Hunter Bowen for the second out, but Stewart came through with an RBI single.
The Raiders put together one more threat against Malone in the top of the fifth inning. Dellapenna singled through the pitcher’s mound to open the inning.
Bowen popped out to first base for the first out. Stewart worked Malone for his only walk of the game. Malone got Rocco Frisco swinging for the second out.
Vince Dellapenna tried to get something going, get the ball thrown around the infield, and he gave his son Anthony the steal sign. Cade Warrick’s throw to Logan Kemp was right on the bag for the third out, killing the rally.
Malone was in control throughout the game. The left-hander struck out 14, gave up one walk and allowed five hits.
“We talked about it before the game. (Malone) is not going to walk anyone. He changes speeds. We knew we were in for a fight with him,” said Vince Dellapenna.
Anthony Dellapenna relieved Stewart in the top of the fourth inning, and retired the side in order three times, including the first 10 batters he faced. Dellapenna struck out four and allowed just one hit.
Mill Run improved to 3-5, while the Fayette Raiders slipped to 1-8.
“We needed that win tonight,” said Ray Orndorff. “Jimmy on the mound is a major difference. He keeps us in the game.”
Mill Run looks to make it two wins in a row Thursday when it travels to Masontown.
“Masontown is a good, young team. We’ll have our work cut out for us,” said Ray Orndorff.
The Raiders host Carmichaels Friday night.
