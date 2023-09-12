Stanton ball handles in tight quarters

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Connellsville’s Kasey Stanton (2) ball handles in front of Mount Pleasant defender Austin Ulery in the box in the second half of Monday’s non-section match at Connellsville Stadium.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Bobby Maloy gathered a loose ball in front of the Mount Pleasant net with four minutes remaining in overtime Monday night to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 non-section victory over visiting Mount Pleasant at Connellsville Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.