Bobby Maloy gathered a loose ball in front of the Mount Pleasant net with four minutes remaining in overtime Monday night to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 non-section victory over visiting Mount Pleasant at Connellsville Stadium.
Connellsville (3-4-0) led 1-0 with 15:20 left in the first half when Dylan Shallenberger slipped a shot past Mount Pleasant keeper Jacob McGuinness.
Mount Pleasant’s Luke Domansky tied the match six minutes later when he beat Connellsville keeper Hunter Brown.
Mount Pleasant (4-1-0) was forced to play in its end for most of the second half, but the defense, behind McGuinness and Tyler Kurtz, held firm to force overtime.
Girls soccer
Mount Pleasant 16, Ligonier Valley 0 — Morgan Gesinski and Rylin Bugosh both scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Rams.
Maggie Piper and Riley Gesinski both netted a pair of goals for Mount Pleasant (2-0-0, 4-2-0). Caitlyn Fullman, Adi Gardner, Jaden Kantorik, Cassidy Cole, Morgan Miller and Lexie Baker all scored one goal.
Mount Pleasant keeper Laurel Rummel preserved the shutout.
Ligonier Valley slips to 0-2-0 in the section and 0-4-0 overall.
Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 0 — Ava Scalise scored a natural hat trick in the first half in the Lady Leopards’ Section 2-AAA victory over the Lady Colonials.
Scalise assisted on Kataira Rhodes’ goal in the first half. Rhodes assisted on Scalise’s first two goals. Chess Mertz scored the lone goal in the second half.
Abby Showman posted the shutout for Belle Vernon (1-3-0, 2-4-0).
Albert Gallatin goes to 0-4-0 overall and 1-5-0 overall.
Bentworth 1, Monessen 1 — Samantha Saylor scored for the Lady Greyhounds and Meredith Allendar found the back of the net for the Lady Bearcats for a tie in a Section 2-A match.
Bella Moyer assisted on Allender’s goal.
Monessen goes to 0-2-1 in the section and 1-2-1 overall. Bentworth is 1-2-1 in the section and 2-3-1 overall.
Brownsville 8, McGuffey 3 — Lexi Lewandowsky’s hat trick lifted the Lady Falcons to their first Section 4-AA win of the season.
Brownsville improves to 1-1-0 in the section and 1-4-0 overall. McGuffey slips to 0-2-0 in the section and 1-3-0 overall.
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 — Aubrey Seder scored twice in the Lady Scots’ Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Cougars.
Hannah Conn added an insurance goal for Southmoreland (2-0-0, 3-2-0). Yough goes to 1-1-0 in the section and 2-4-0 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 4, Laurel Highlands 1 — The Lady Jaguars bested Laurel Highlands in the Section 2-AAA battle between undefeated squads.
Laurel Highlands is now 3-1-0 in the section and 4-2-0 overall. Thomas Jefferson improves to 3-0-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall.
Cece Wessel netted two goals for the Lady Jaguars.
Waynesburg Central 5, Beth-Center 1 — Ella Miller and Rylei Rastoka both scored two goals in the Lady Raiders’ Section 2-A victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Lake Litnowich also scored for Waynesburg (2-2-0, 4-2-0). Miller assisted on three goals and Rastoka set up another.
Girls volleyball
Southmoreland 3, Yough 0 — The Lady Scots swept past the visiting Lady Cougars for a Section 3-AA victory.
Southmoreland (5-0, 5-0) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.
Taylor Doppelheuer led the winning attack with 12 kills and four blocks. Kaylee Doppelheuer finished with nine kills, while Mikayla Etling and Ainsley Martin both finished with nine digs.
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0 — The Lady Bearcats needed only three sets to secure a Section 3-AA home victory.
Bentworth swept to victory by the scores, 25-19, 25-17, 25-7.
Bentworth’s stats leaders were Jocelyn Babirad (4 aces, 5 digs, 18 assists), Kayla O’Dell (4 kills), Aliviya Simpson (2 kills, 3 blocks), Abigail Chester (4 kills), Chelsea Dindal (5 kills), Sydney Gonglik (3 aces, 5 kills), and Haylee Wolfe (3 aces, 7 digs).
Boys golf
Ringgold 244, McKeesport 252 — The Rams defeated visiting McKeesport for a Section 2-AAA victory at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Ringgold’s Dylan Callaway posted the medalist round of 2-under 34. Brice Kowall (41), Trevor Benson (54), Jay Jaki (53), and Dom Zatek (63) rounded out the scoring.
Kaleb Smith was the low man for the Tigers with 45.
Beth-Center 242, Bentworth 244 — The Bulldogs edged the Bearcats for a Section 3-AA victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Luke Amon (42), Parker Amos (48), Karson Keys (44), Sonya Peterson (56), and Nick Wrenshaw (52) rounded out the scoring for Beth-Center (1-8, 3-10).
Bentworth (1-8, 2-9) recorded the scores of Ross Skerbetz (43), Blake Reed (52), Sam Wade (46), Jacob Burt (54), and Trent Wolpink (49).
Brownsville 210, Bentworth 244 — The visiting Falcons posted a win over the Bearcats at Chippewa Golf Course.
Daniel Sethman had medalist honors with 3-under 35 for Brownsville (5-5, 5-6). Matthew Sethman finished with even-par 35. Ben Vojecek (47), Rylan Johnson (45), and Ava Rohland (51) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth with 43.
Waynesburg Central 190, Jefferson-Morgan 213 — The Raiders’ Braden Benke and Chase Phillips shared medalist honors with 4-over 37 in a Section 3-AA home victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Joe Kirsch finished with 38, and Derek Turcheck and Jarett Tretinik both shot 39 to round out the scoring for Waynesburg (7-2, 8-2).
Brayden Ellsworth was the low man for the Rockets (7-2, 8-2) with 40. Brock Bayles and Urijah Teasdal both carded 41. Clay Wilson (45) and Grant Hathaway (46) closed out the scoring.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant 172, Southmoreland 219 — Allison Tepper fired a 37 to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 1-AA road victory at Donegal Highlands Golf Course.
Emily Eutsey shot 43, Brynlee Baluh carded 45, and Morgan Miller finished with 47 for Mount Pleasant (5-1, 5-1).
Kendall Campbell was the low golfer for the Lady Scots (0-6, 0-6) with 48. Belle Lint and Zoey Provlic both shot 56, and Claire Lehman closed scoring with 59.
Girls tennis
Southmoreland 4, Jeannette 0 — Carlie Cameron and Alyson Gaborko won their singles matches as the Lady Scots returned home from Jeannette with a Section 1-AA victory.
Southmoreland’s Olivia Love and McKenzie Thompson won at first doubles. Mackenzie Gower and Cloie Causer were victorious at No. 2 doubles. The No. 3 singles match was not contested.
