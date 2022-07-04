HOPWOOD -- Ashton Ray and Lorenzo Glasser combined on a three-hitter, and Hunter Mamie stroked a two-run double to lead visiting Charleroi to a 3-1 victory over Uniontown Sunday afternoon in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action at Hutchinson Field.
Uniontown slips to 9-1 in league play and 9-4 overall. Uniontown, despite the loss, clinched the regular season title and the automatic berth into the regional tournament with games remaining against Connellsville on Tuesday and Smithfield-Fairchance on Thursday.
"We're striking out too much. With wooden bats, we need to spray the ball and hit to all fields," said Uniontown manager Brad Yohman. "We have to get back to work this week."
Charleroi secures second place, closing the regular season with a league mark of 8-4 and overall record of 9-4. Charleroi lost twice to Uniontown, and once each to Belle Vernon and Connellsville. It swept the three-game series with Smithfield-Fairchance.
Charleroi manager Luke Mollis said closing the regular season with a win over Uniontown was important for his squad.
"We didn't want our kids beat by them three times," said Mollis. "It's a competitive league. Any team can lose to anyone."
Both managers agreed the pitching performance by Charleroi's tandem, especially Ray's nearly six-inning start, was the key.
Ray allowed one run on three hits in 5.2 innings. He walked three, hit two batters and struck out six. Glasser picked up the final four outs for the save, including striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"Good pitching, that's the key," said Mollis. "Pitching got us through. We played a clean game."
Mollis said Ray gave him the outing he had hoped for.
"We try to get him beyond that (point of the game) mentally, around 70 pitches. He loses a little velocity, but he was still pretty sharp," said Mollis.
As for Glasser's performance, Mollis added, "It's nice we had them together today."
"The story of the game was Ashton Ray. He was the best player on the field today," praised Yohman. "He had good location with his fastball. We had a lot of swings and misses.
"Ashton pitched a great game today."
Uniontown had runners at first and second in the bottom of the second inning, but Ray worked out the jam with a strikeout and fly ball to center field.
Ray's defense came to the forefront in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Chris D'Amico walked to start the inning and was on the move on a hit-and-run when Patrick Cavanagh hit a soft line drive to deep short. Shortstop Chad Behrendt made a nifty running catch, stopped his momentum and fired to first for the double play.
"D'Amico has the lead-off walk and we hit into a double play. We tried to scratch out a run and catch a bad break. Patrick (Cavanagh) hits a good ball to an unfortunate spot," said Yohman.
Ben Diamond was hit by a pitch, but Ray worked out of the situation with a strikeout looking.
Uniontown finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs.
Ty Sankovich walked with one out and raced to third on an errant pickoff throw to first base. McClain followed with a run-scoring single. Braeden O'Brien singled McClain to third, knocking Ray from the game.
Glasser induced Brant Bonadio into an infield ground out to end the inning.
Charleroi didn't knock the cover off the ball, either, with Alex McClain and Braeden McKnight holding the visitors to five hits.
However, the timeliness of the hits was the difference.
Hunter Mamie started the top of the third inning with a double. Zane Mahoney entered as the courtesy runner for the catcher.
Noah Martin singled Mahoney to third, and Mahoney strolled home when McClain was called for a balk. Dan Verscharen's sacrifice bunt moved Martin to third, but McClain closed the threat with a strikeout and outfield fly.
Charleroi's two hits in the fourth inning produced two runs.
Colton Brightwell opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a stolen base. Remington Lessman walked with one out and both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch.
Third baseman Braeden McKnight snared Ben Shields' line drive for the second out, but Mamie came through again with a two-run double.
"Hunter Mamie caught a pitch in a good location and got a barrel on it. He's a good hitter. Hat's off to him," said Yohman.
Charleroi only had one other hit, Chad Behrendt's single in the fourth inning. McClain and McKnight retired the side in the other four innings.
"We did not have a lot of hits, but we had timely hitting," said Mollis.
McClain allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. McKnight allowed just one hit in the final three innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.
"Alex and Braeden kept us in the game. They worked out of jams," said Yohman.
