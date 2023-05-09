Mandy Hartman is deeply involved in sports at Frazier High School as the longtime head coach of the girls volleyball team and an assistant coach on the softball team.
She’ll be immersed in sports at the school ever more so starting in July.
That’s when Hartman will take over as Frazier’s new athletic director in place of John Malone, who will be stepping down from the position.
“I’m extremely excited to take on this new role within our athletic department,” Hartman said. “I’m thankful for the Frazier School District for having the confidence in me to do so.”
Hartman, who also teaches at Frazier Middle School, is part of two of the most successful athletic programs at the high school. The volleyball team has won two WPIAL championships, including this past season, and the softball team, under her husband, head coach Don Hartman, has earned a PIAA title in 2019 and a WPIAL title in 2017.
This year’s Lady Commodores softball team is 10-1 overall and 9-0 and in first place in Section 3-A.
Hartman will continue coaching for both varsity teams. The Hartmans have had three daughters play for them in the two sports: Logan, who graduated in 2019, Jensyn who is a senior, and Gracen, who is a sophomore.
Hartman is well respected in the school district and feels she’ll have plenty of support and help as she takes on her new role.
“I have a lot of people who I know I can lean on and who are willing to mentor me through this new path,” Hartman said.
Hartman will be the Frazier’s first female athletic director but she downplayed that aspect of her hiring.
“I am the first female athletic director at Frazier but I really don’t see that as a milestone for me,” Hartman said.
“I’ve spent my entire career at Frazier and I just want to give back to our school community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.