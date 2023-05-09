Mandy Hartman AD

Jonathan Guth

Frazier coach Mandy Hartman (left) talks with her daughter and player Logan Hartman during a WPIAL girls volleyball playoff match in 2017. Mandy Hartman will step in as Frazier’s athletic director on July 1.

 Jonathan Guth

Mandy Hartman is deeply involved in sports at Frazier High School as the longtime head coach of the girls volleyball team and an assistant coach on the softball team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.