Defending WPIAL champions West Greene and Elizabeth Forward joined former district winner Mount Pleasant as No. 1 seeds when the WPIAL released its softball playoff pairings on Thursday.
Fifteen local teams found out where and when they’ll open the postseason.
Receiving first-round byes were the Lady Vikings and No. 3 Waynesburg Central in Class AAA, the Lady Warriors in Class AAAA and the Lady Pioneers in Class A.
“We’re honored to be a one seed,” West Greene coach Bill Simms said. “But, like we told them today, we’ve got to make sure we play like we’re a one seed whenever we get in a playoff game.”
Defending PIAA champion Frazier also received a No. 3 seed, but in the larger Class AA field it will play a first round game against No. 14 Riverside at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Top-seeded Ligonier Valley and No. 2 Laurel are above the Lady Commodores in the seedings.
“I think we got a fair seed,” Frazier coach Don Hartman said. “I feel that’s where we deserve to be. Ligonier and Laurel on paper right now are the better teams. I think they got it right.”
The Lady Commodores don’t have the seasoned, veteran team they had in 2019, but they did win a section title this year. Even so, Hartman isn’t completely sure what to expect once the postseason begins.
“You always worry about playoff jitters,” Hartman said. “Even with some of the older players. It’s been a couple years since we’ve been in a playoff game now, with the pandemic. There might be some nerves, but hopefully they’re experienced enough where they can settle down after an inning or two and get to work and do what we have to do to move on.”
A potential quarterfinal match-up looms for Frazier against No. 6 Chartiers-Houston, which opens against No. 11 Apollo Ridge.
“It that happens, that’s always a tough game,” Hartman said. “We have a huge rivalry with them. If it ends up that way, I’m sure we’ll bring a lot of people. Chartiers is a good team right now, playing super. They just knocked off (No. 4) OLSH. If we get to face them, it’s going to be a challenge for sure.
“But, we have to beat Riverside first.”
Sites and times were only announced for first round games. All others will be determined when match-ups are set.
Also in Class AA, No. 8 Charleroi plays No. 9 Neshannock at Sewickley Academy at 2 p.m. and No. 10 Carmichaels meets No. 7 Burgettstown at Montour at 5 p.m., both on Wednesday. California and Bentworth will meet in a 4 p.m. preliminary round game on Monday at Waynesburg University with the winner earning the No. 16 seed and a meeting with Ligonier Valley on May 24.
West Greene will open its postseason on Thursday against the winner between No. 8 Jefferson-Morgan and No. 9 Bishop Canevin, who play a 4 p.m. first-round game at Waynesburg University on Tuesday.
“We’re very familiar with the one opponent (section foe J-M),” Simms said. “We don’t know that much about Canevin. We’re rooting for the other Greene County school to get there with us.”
When asked about the lost season of 2020, Simms feels everybody is in the same boat.
“It’s an equal playing field,” Simms said. “It’s not like we lost a year, but nobody else did.”
The Lady Pioneers will be shooting for a fifth consecutive WPIAL title.
“We have a standard and we expect them to meet that standard,” Simms said. “As of right now, no, we don’t have a lot of true playoff experience. We’re only returning two kids who played in a playoff game from 2019. We had a very nice team that we thought, quite frankly, could go the distance last year. We didn’t get to prove that on the field.
“Now we’ve moved on. It’s these girls’ day in the sun. We hope they rise to the occasion.”
Also in Class A, No. 7 Mapletown, despite being the higher seed, will play a 2 p.m. game at No. 10 St. Joseph on Tuesday.
In Class AAA, Mount Pleasant will play either No. 8 South Park or No. 9 Derry and Waynesburg will meet either No. 6 Deer Lakes or No. 11 Ellwood City in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Seventh-seeded Southmoreland plays No. 10 Keystone Oaks in a 4 p.m. first-round game on Tuesday.
In Class AAAA, EF will take on either No. 8 Knoch or No. 9 Central Valley in the quarterfinals on May 24. In first round games on Wednesday, No. 7 Yough and No. 10 Freeport play at 3 p.m. at Norwin and No. 11 Belle Vernon clashes with No. 6 Burrell at 2 p.m. at Plum.
In Class AAAAA, No. 13 Connellsville goes up against No. 4 Shaler in a 4 p.m. first round game on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.