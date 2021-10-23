Landan Stevenson ran for over 200 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Mapletown clinched a Tri-County South Conference playoff berth with a 50-15 victory at Bentworth.
The Maples improve to 4-2 in the conference and 6-3 overall. The Bearcats slip to 1-5 in the conference and 2-6 overall.
Stevenson scored on runs of 50 and 11 yards in the third quarter and finished with 216 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also caught two passes for 30 yards and returned a fumble eight yards for a touchdown.
A.J. Vanata scored on runs of 35 and 2 yards in the first quarter for Mapletown.
Max Vanata threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brody Evans in the fourth quarter and opened the scoring on a 9-yard run. Vanata completed 4-of-5 passes for 68 yards.
Caleb Peternel caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Seth Adams and Xavier Bell had a 15-yard scoring run for Bentworth.
Adams completed 11-of-21 passes for 102 yards. Peternel caught five passes for 88 yards. Vitalis Daniels carried the ball three times for 43 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown 28-0-16-6 -- 50
Bentworth 7-0-0-8 -- 15
First Quarter
Map: Max Vanata 9 run (Landan Stevenson run), 8:55
Map: Landan Stevenson 8 fumble return (Landan Stevenson run), 7:32
Map: A.J. Vanata 35 run (pass failed), 4:24
Map: A.J. Vanata 2 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
B: Caleb Peternel 51 pass from Seth Adams (Brendan Daniels kick), 6:00
Third Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 50 run (A.J. Vanata run), 11:48
Map: Landan Stevenson 11 run (Brody Evans pass from Max Vanata), 7:31
Fourth Quarter
Map: Brody Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (kick failed), 10:35
B: Xavier Bell 15 run (Vitalis Daniels run), 6:09
Records: Mapletown (4-2, 6-3), Bentworth (1-5, 2-6).
