The Mapletown baseball team closed the season on a positive note Wednesday afternoon with a 16-2 non-section victory over visiting Turkeyfoot Valley.
The Maples scored four runs in the bottom of the first and third innings, one in the second inning and seven in the fourth inning.
AJ Vanata went the distance for the victory, scattering three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Vanata also was a star at the plate with a three-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run double to finish with seven RBI.
Landan Stevenson had a pair of doubles in the victory. Roger Gradek finished with a double and two singles, and Jeremiah Mick doubled. Zack Brewer was 3-for-3 and Clay Menear went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
The Maples close Dave Bates' first season with a 4-13 record.
"You know I walked off the field tonight, ready to go home, and sat and talked with my assistant coaches for two hours," said Bates. "There is so much work to do. What they don't know is profound.
"We'd fix a lot of things with a couple wins."
Bentworth 5, West Greene 1 -- Landon Urcho and Lucas Burt hit home runs in the Bearcats' four-run first inning for a season-ending non-section road victory.
Urcho belted a solo home run and Burt smacked a two-run homer. Seth Adams and Zane Woodhouse both doubled for Bentworth.
Noah Martin went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits, including Corey Wise's solo home run, with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
Wise took the loss for West Greene (11-6). The Pioneers await word Friday for the playoff pairing.
High school softball
West Greene 12, California 1 -- The Lady Pioneers closed the the regular season with a non-section victory at California in five innings.
The Lady Trojans led 1-0 after two innings on Kayla Saeli's run-scoring single, but West Greene (12-3) came back with nine runs in the top of the third inning. The visitors scored two in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning.
Kiley Meek improved to 9-3. She scattered three hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. She also had two hits and drove in two runs.
The Lady Pioneers' Katie Lampe had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Lexi Six finished with two singles and two RBI. BreAnn Jackson and Payton Gilbert both had two hits, and Gilbert, Jackson and Marissa Tharp all scored two runs.
Waynesburg Central 6, Chartiers-Houston 3 -- The Lady Raiders scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bucs.
Paige Jones led Waynesburg with two hits and two RBI. Kylee Goodman and Hannah Wood both drove in a run. Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
College baseball
Millersville 10, California (Pa.) 0 -- The Vulcans were eliminated from the PSAC Tournament with a loss to the Marauders at Slippery Rock's Jack Critchfield Park.
California finishes with a 31-17 record. Millersville improves to 38-12.
The Vulcans were held to four hits and committed three errors.
Jacob McCaskey (6-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and four walks in 5.1 innings.
California grad Louden Conte and Laurel Highlands' Santino Marra both reached base twice. Mike Landry finished with two singles.
