The site changed but the result was very similar.
Two weeks after opening the season a 42-0 win over Avella at home, Mapletown traveled to the Eagles’ field Friday night and rolled to victory again, this time 49-0.
Landan Stevenson rushed for 137 yards and four of his seven carries went for touchdowns as the Maples improved to 3-0.
“It feels amazing,” Stevenson said of his team’s hot start. “Mapletown hasn’t jumped out like this in a season for a while.”
Even Maples coach George Messich wasn’t sure of the last time it happened.
“I said that to my players after the game, I’m going to have to look that up,” Messich said of the 3-0 start. “I’m not sure but I know it’s been a long, long time.”
Messich deflected credit for his team’s early success.
“I give the kids and my assistant coaches so much credit,” Messich said. “We’ve had good staffs before but this is one of the best I’ve ever had. These guys are tremendous with how much time and effort they put into the game.”
Stevenson ran for touchdowns of 15 and five yards in the first quarter sandwiched around a 23-yard TD burst by A.J. Vanata as Mapletown roared to a 21-0 advantage in the first quarter.
Brody Evans tossed a 15-yard scoring pass to Brock Evans midway through the second quarter and Stevenson broke free for a 81-yard touchdown run 3:20 before halftime to make it 34-0.
Stevenson, who upped his rushing total to 506 yards this season, commended his line for breaking him free on the long jaunt.
“Someone pulled and lit the kid up that was in the hole to open it up for me and I just took off,” said Stevenson, who added a 24-yard TD run in the third quarter.
“Our offensive line’s really leading the way,” Messich said.
Cohen Stout, known more for his blocking and defensive exploits, scored the Maples’ final touchdown on a seven-yard run. He also made 10 tackles.
Stevenson, who accounted for 29 of his team’s points, was five for six on extra-point kicks.
Mapletown was also effective through the air as Brody Evans completed 12 of 18 passes for 204 yards and the touchdown with one interception. He also tossed a two-point conversion pass to Evan Griffin.
That was part of the game plan, according to Messich.
“What I wanted to get done tonight was work on our passing game,” Messich said. “I didn’t want to run Landan 20 times. He could’ve had a lot more yards.”
Brock Evans finished with five receptions for 81 yards. The Maples, who rushed for 264 yards, wound up with 478 total yards.
Mapletown, which was has surrendered just eight points in three games, limited Avella to 80 total yards.
Cole Jaworowski completed nine of 17 passes for 47 yards for the Eagles and was intercepted once, by Griffin. Isaiah Bradick had five receptions for 21 yards.
Westley Burchianti contributed to this story.
