Mapletown regained the lead in the second quarter and the Maples defense shut out visiting Monessen in the second half for a 15-8 home victory in Tri-County South Conference play.
Max Vanata found Brody Evans open for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left in the first quarter. Landan Stevenson added the extra point.
But, the Greyhounds (2-1, 3-3) responded a minute later on Daevon Burke's 80-yard run. Anthony Crews' two-point run gave Monessen an 8-7 lead.
Stevenson scored the go-ahead -- and eventual winning -- touchdown at 9:41 of the second quarter when he sliced through the Monessen defense for a 26-yard scoring run. Brody Evans hit Clay Menear for the two-point conversion to give Mapletown (1-2, 3-3) a 15-8 halftime lead.
Stevenson rushed for 112 yards on 29 carries. Vanata completed 3-of-4 passes for 11 yards.
Burke ran for a game-high 116 yards on only 10 carries. Lorenzo Gardner completed 3-of-11 passes for 10 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Monessen 8-0-0-0 -- 8
Mapletown 7-8-0-0 -- 15
First Quarter
Map: Brody Evans 7 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick), 3:58
Mon: Daevon Burke 80 run run (Anthony Crews run), 2:53
Second Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 26 run (Clay Menear pass from Brody Evans), 9:41
Records: Monessen (2-1, 3-3), Mapletown (1-2, 3-3).
