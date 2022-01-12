The Mapletown boys held a 3-point lead heading into the fourth quarter Tuesday night and then the Maples held on for a 51-49 victory at West Greene in Section 2-A action.
Mapletown (2-1, 5-3) led 9-8 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The advantage grew to 35-32 after three quarters.
West Greene (1-1, 3-9) outscored the Maples in the final eight minutes, 17-16.
Landan Stevenson led the way for Mapletown with a game-high 26 points. Max Vanata added 11.
Corey Wise and Ian Van Dyne shared team-scoring honors for the Pioneers with 11 points apiece.
Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville 35 -- The visiting Jaguars built an 11-point lead at halftime on their way to a Section 1-AAAAA victory against the Falcons.
Thomas Jefferson (1-2, 4-7) closed out the win with a 25-24 scoring advantage in the second half.
The Jaguars' Evan Berger finished with a game-high 19 points. Joe Kekse scored 14.
Josh Marietta had eight points for Connellsville (1-2, 3-10).
Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58 -- The Rams fended off the visiting Titans for a Section 1-AAAAA victory.
Nick Peccon and Zion Moore shared scoring honors for Ringgold (1-2, 5-7) with 22 points apiece.
Mekhi Scott led West Mifflin (1-2, 5-6) with 16 points. Shai Newby scored 12 and Jiovonni Santella added 11.
Uniontown 77, South Park 43 -- The Red Raiders rolled to a Section 3-AAAA victory at South Park.
Uniontown (3-1, 5-4) raced out to a 49-25 lead at halftime. The advantage grew to 64-32 after three quarters.
Notorious Grooms paced the Red Raiders with a game-high 22 points. Bakari Wallace scored 16. Calvin Winfrey III and Tanner Uphold chipped in 13 points each.
Harper Conroy led the Eagles (0-3, 0-7) with 17 points. Luke Rider added 12.
Yough 70, Mount Pleasant 41 -- Terek Crosby poured in a game-high 35 points to lead the visiting Cougars to a Section 3-AAAA win at Mount Pleasant.
Yough (1-3, 5-5) led 19-13, 35-21 and 52-31 at the quarter breaks.
The Cougars' Christian Park was also in double figures with 14 points.
Dante Giallonardo scored 18 points and Aden Wisnewski added 11 for the Vikings (0-3, 3-8).
Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36 -- The Warriors remained undefeated in Section 3-AAAA play with a win over the visiting Scotties.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 4-0 in the section and 8-3 overall. The Scotties slip to 0-3 in the section and 3-6 overall.
The Warriors led 21-4 after the first quarter, but Southmoreland kept the deficit at 17 points at the half. Elizabeth Forward added to its lead with a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Isaiah Turner led Elizabeth Forward with 16 points. Charlie Nigut added 15.
Southmoreland's Kelvin Lin finished with a game-high 18 points. Elijah Myers scored 10 points.
Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44 -- The Falcons pulled away in the third quarter for a Section 4-AAA road victory over the Spartans.
Brownsville (2-1, 5-5) trailed 27-26 at halftime, but surged into the lead with a 23-7 advantage in the third quarter. The visitors closed out the game with a 12-10 fourth quarter.
Chance Zapotoczny led the Falcons with a game-high 18 points and Harlan Davis III had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Damarion Brown added 10 points.
Nathan Ziegler scored 14 points for Brentwood (2-2, 6-3).
Monessen 57, Bentworth 20 -- The Greyhounds returned home from Bentworth with a Section 4-AA victory.
Monessen (2-0, 5-4) led 12-5, 28-15 and 42-18 at the quarter breaks.
The Greyhounds' Kody Kuhns (16), Leonaj Thomas (11), Devontae Robinson (11), and Lorenzo Gardner (10) all scored in double figures.
Landon Urcho finished with eight points for the Bearcats (0-2, 2-8).
Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47 -- The Rockets steadily pulled away from the Commodores for a Section 4-AA road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-0, 6-1) led 15-10 after the first quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 48-29 entering the fourth quarter. Frazier had the better of the play in the fourth quarter, 18-15.
Taj Jacobs led the Rockets with a game-high 22 points. Troy Wright scored 17 and Colt Fowler added 14.
Isaac Thomas (13), Keyshaun Thompson (11), and Brennan Stewart (10) all scored in double figures for the Commodores (0-2, 0-10).
Carmichaels 81, California 57 -- Christopher Barrish scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Mikes to a Section 4-AA victory at California.
Carmichaels (1-0, 7-2) pulled away with a 27-10 second quarter for a 42-22 halftime lead. The Trojans (1-2, 3-8) sliced into the deficit with a 20-14 third quarter, but Carmichaels closed out the win with a 25-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Drake Long (16), Tyler Richmond (14), and Michael Stewart (10) also scored in double digits for Carmichaels.
Corey Frick led California (1-2, 3-8) with 18 points. Drew Thomas added 10.
Girls basketball
Trinity 65, Connellsville 26 -- Trinity rolled to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons.
Alyssa Cutter led Trinity (5-0, 9-1) with a game-high 21 points. Macie Justice scored 14 points and Eden Williamson added 13.
Connellsville slips to 0-3 in the section and 2-8 overall.
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 54, Trinity 9 -- The Raiders breezed to a Section 4-AAA (4A) victory over the Hillers.
Xavier Harmon, Zander Phaturos, Mac Church, Jake Stephenson and Brody Evans all won by fall. Ky Szewczyk (3-1), Daniel Huffman (8-5), Nate Kirby (3-2), and Colton Stoneking (1-0) won by decision. Rocco Welsh and Eli Makel received forfeits.
