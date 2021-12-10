Mapletown's boys basketball team took a significant step a year ago when it went from a one-win team to a legitimate WPIAL playoff participant.
Fourth-year coach Chad Stevenson took over the program when it was in the midst of a 79-game losing streak. He guided the Maples to one win in each of his first two years before they went 3-7 in Section 2-A and 4-9 overall, including a playoff loss, last season.
While the WPIAL invited all teams into the postseason during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mapletown would've qualified for the playoffs under a normal year also as it finished in fourth place in the section.
"We're definitely making progress," Stevenson said. "I think we're going in the right direction."
Leading the way for the Maples is the coach's son, junior Landan Stevenson, who was the team's leading scorer the past two years.
Stevenson has been the point guard since starting as a freshman but will get some help in that area this season.
"Landan will be our point guard again and I might move Braden McIntire over there, too, at times," coach Stevenson said. "Braden is a sophomore who played a good bit last year. I might use him a little more at the point so I can get Landan off the ball. Then we can run him off a little bit more screens and things."
Stevenson is coming off another strong football season -- he rushed for over 1,000 yards and finished first in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings as the area's leading scorer -- and will be joined on the hardcourt by some of his gridiron friends.
"The rest of the starting lineup is all football players," said coach Stevenson, who is also an assistant coach for the football team. "Max Vanata, he's the only senior on the team, then his brother AJ Vanata, a sophomore, and their cousin Cohen Stout, who's a junior, will all be starters for us.
"Cohen and AJ are both bigger, stronger kids who will give us a presence inside, and Max can rebound, too. McIntire's a real good shooter and Max has been shooting the ball real well so far. Our top five is pretty good and Roger Gradek, a sophomore, will be my sixth guy. He can play guard or forward."
Stevenson was hoping to have a deeper bench.
"We have a few kids who probably could've helped us but decided not to play this year," he said.
One is sophomore Evan Griffin, another football player who was one of the area's better defensive backs with five interceptions this past season.
"I was hoping Evan was going to play basketball, too," Stevenson said. "I thought he'd eat up a lot of minutes and maybe push for a starting job. So my bench is going to be a little short.
"Hopefully maybe some young kids step up and help out. That lack of depth may hurt me again because I wanted to play more man-to-man and full-court press but I can't afford to get into foul trouble."
Mapletown faces some stiff competition before it hits its section slate.
"Our schedule is pretty rough," Stevenson said. "Last year we had some smaller A schools on it but with COVID we didn't get to play them. Now we've got Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Frazier and Bentworth, all Double-A teams, on our schedule. Hopefully, that will prepare us for our section."
Stevenson doesn't anticipate much change at the top of the section standings.
"Bishop Canevin will be lights out again this year and I'm sure Geibel is pretty talented as usual," Stevenson said. "But from there on down it should be pretty competitive."
Stevenson has seen a transformation in Landan as he enters his third year as a starter.
"He's being more of a leader and he's grown up a lot," coach Stevenson said. "He was showing some of that in football, like when he took freshman Brock Evans under his wing. I lot of people don't see that part of Landan. I'm proud of the way he's turned the corner the last five or six months. He's showing more maturity."
Stevenson will again be assisted by Will Cossick.
"Hopefully we can compete in the section," Stevenson said, "and get a chance to go to the playoffs again."
