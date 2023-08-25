Enthusiasm and excitement for Mapletown High School football is at an all-time high.
The Maples are coming off a great 2022 season which saw them win a WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship and a first-round playoff game over Leechburg at home.
Reality is Mapletown lost five starting players -- including running back Landan Stevenson, who gained nearly 6,000 rushing yards, and strong two-way players in lineman Grant Murin and offensive lineman and linebacker Cohen Stout.
Most programs would feel good about losing only five to graduation. The contributions they made to the magical season are immeasurable.
Yet, while others might dismiss the Maples because of those personnel losses, long-time coach George Messich is optimistic and, as always, relishing another chance to teach the game and watch his players grow.
“I’ve always told my wife (Linda), when this becomes a job, I will step down,” said Messich, who is the winningest football coach in Greene County history. “It’s not a job. I still have fun coaching and I look forward to it. I like the challenges.”
Messich said the Maples’ players are feeding off last season's success and have been amped for off-season conditioning and weight training.
“We had a great off-season,” Messich explained. “They’ve kept the enthusiasm and excitement for football going. The weight room saw more participants. Last season lit a fire that hasn’t burned out. These kids are ready to play.”
Mapletown has a little more than 30 players on its preseason roster. They will not be as experienced up front and not have Stevenson’s production.
What the Maples do have should be enough to contend in the conference and for a postseason berth.
Senior running back A.J. Vanata steps into the spotlight as the Maples’ top skill position player.
He will be counted on to provide the speed and punch in the running game and to make the passing game go.
“He had an excellent season a year ago and he can do so many things,” Messich said, “He made some big, long and important runs last season. We’ll need that again.
“A.J. can throw it as well. He’s a multi-threat player for us.”
Messich is also counting on opponents underestimating Mapletown because of the quality of the those lost to graduation.
“No doubt, we’ll use that,” he said. “We have guys coming back and emerging who are going to surprise people.“
Mapletown, which went undefeated in the conference last season and during the regular season, has a chance to open with two early wins that would be crucial to another solid season.
The Maples play at Avella and then at Frazier. In week three, Mapletown hosts Avella in a non-conference crossover game. The teams played twice last year as well in non-conference games.
The Maples open conference play at home against Beth-Center Sept. 15. They’ll play at Carmichaels before hosting California and Jefferson-Morgan and then go on the road to Bentworth and Monessen. The Maples close the regular season hosting West Greene.
“I think there are some good teams in the conference,” Messich said. “West Greene has two really good backs. California has a good football team and Monessen will have as much talent as anyone. Of course, Carmichaels always has a good team. Beth-Center has good players. There are a lot of teams who can knock one another off week-to-week.
“We need to stay heathy.”
Messich has personnel to surround and support Vanata with skill people and lineman.
In the skill spots, Messich pointed to junior Brock Evans, a 6-foot, 165-pound junior receiver, senior receiver Evan Griffin (6-0, 170), senior Roger Gradek (5-11, 155) and senior Jeremiah Mick (6-4, 215).
“Brock had a great year for us and has good hands,” Messich said. “Jeremiah is like a new player for us. It’s maturity. He’s not even the same player. He has matured and his size gives him and us some range.”
Up front, Mapletown has senior Braden Nicklow (5-11, 200), along with two battling it out for center and three others who will play, including senior Isaac Hall (6-0, 245), sophomore Cameryn Shaffer (6-3, 215), and sophomore Chase Taylor (6-2, 270).
“Hall is totally dedicated to the weight room,” Messich said. “Shaffer stepped in last season in the fourth game as a freshman and did an incredible job for us. We have high hopes for Chase. We have some freshmen coming in with some size and potential.”
