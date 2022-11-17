Mapletown football coach George Messich was rewarded for the Maples’ historic season with Coach of the Year honors from the Tri-County South Conference.
Maples' Messich named TCS Coach of the Year
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, November 17, 2022 1:17 AM
Mapletown (11-1) went undefeated through the regular season for the conference title and won the program’s first WPIAL playoff game with a 41-28 victory over Leechburg before falling to South Side, 47-6, in the Class A quarterfinals.
Landan Stevenson (Sr., RB/LB) powered the Maples’ offense with 318 points to headline the all-conference team.
A.J. Vanata (Jr., RB/LB), Brody Evans (Sr., QB/RB/LB), Evan Griffin (Jr., WR/DB), Brock Evans (Soph., WR/DB), Levi Howard (Sr., OL/DL), Isaac Hall (Jr., OL/DL), Grant Murin (Sr., OL/DL), and Cohen Stout (Sr., OL/LB) joined Stevenson on the conference team.
California’s Jake Layhue (Jr., QB/DB), Caden Powell (Sr., WR/DB), Aiden Lowden (Sr., TE/LB), Spencer Petrucci (Jr., RB/OLB), Addison Panepinto (Sr., FB/LB), Tanner Pierce (Sr., OL/DE), and Cole Wolpink (Sr., OL/DE) received conference recognition.
Carmichaels’ Alec Anderson (Sr., QB/LB), Tyler Richmond (Sr., WR/DB), Aydan Adamson (Jr., HB/LB), Ambrose Adamson (Jr., HB/LB), Parker Hyatt (Sr., OL/DL), Bradley Schoenfeldt (Soph., OL/DL), and Chris Mincer (Sr., OL/DL) were named to the all-conference team.
Houston Guesman (Soph., WR), Colin Bisceglia (Jr., LB), Ewing Jamison (Sr., WR), and Cole Jones (Sr., QB) represented Jefferson-Morgan.
Zack Sussan (Sr., TE), Tyler Debnar (Soph., RB), Domonik Revi (Sr., QB), and Johnathan Esmond (Jr., T) were Beth-Center’s honorees.
Bentworth was represented on the all-conference team by Vitali Daniels (Sr., QB/LB) and Lucas Burt (Soph., TE/LB).
Earning all-conference honors for Monessen were Tyvaughn Kershaw (Fr., RB), Daevon Burke (Jr., Specialist), Rodney Johnson (Fr., DL), Nigier Foster (Sr., S), Jermere Majors (Jr., MLB), Trevian Thompson (Sr., DL), and Jaisean Blackman (Sr., OL).
West Greene’s Colin Brady (Jr., RB/FS), Johnny Lampe (Jr., RB/LB), Colin Whyte (Fr., OL/DL), and Brian Jackson (Jr., OL/DL) rounded out the all-conference squad.
