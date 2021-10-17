Francis Nickler was one of several area players who played college football for the West Virginia Mountaineers in the early 1960s.
Nickler was a standout two-way lineman at Mapletown High School and won varsity letters on teams that captured two straight Greene County Class B championships in 1959 and 1960. Mapletown went 5-2-2 in 1959 and 7-2 in 1960.
“I only played two years of varsity football at Mapletown,” Nickler reported. “We were very limited in the number of players. I think we finished our senior year with 15 or 16 ballplayers. We had to scrimmage half line and of course we had to play both ways on offense and defense.
“I played some center and some tackle my senior year and I played tackle and nose guard on defense. I still played offensive center both years. My junior year Joe Billetz was a year ahead of me, he was a senior and in my class were the Blout twins Larry and Jerry. We also had Ray Engott, Ron Gregan and John Zaby. We thought we had some talented guys.”
At the time Mapletown was coached by Fred Bonvenuto.
“Coach Bonvenuto was at Mapletown for a short period of time,” Nickler offered. “I think he came in when I was a sophomore and he was there my junior and senior year. We had a great deal of respect for him. We used to call him Knute, like Knute Rockne. He was a great guy and he was co-owner of a restaurant in Point Marion and used to take us all to dinner. He was a good coach and a great motivator. He definitely knew the game.”
Nickler dabbled in basketball one year in 1959 and also played baseball on some competitive Mapletown teams.
“We used to draw nice crowds at our baseball games,” Nickler recalled. “Ed Berry was our baseball coach and he was also an assistant football coach and he was also the head basketball coach.”
On the gridiron the 6-foot, 200-pound Nickler was All-Greene County as a junior and a senior. He was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-State selection as a senior and nominated for the Big 33 football game. He was a Southwest Pennsylvania All-Star as a senior.
When he graduated from Mapletown in 1961 Nickler had hopes on landing a college football scholarship.
“I had an uncle named Lou Rozzi, the head coach at German Township, he was married to my mother’s sister,” Nickler explained. “Rozzi knew West Virginia coach Gene Corum and he promoted me to West Virginia and assistant coach Frank Federovich who played at Redstone, and WVU recruited me. WVU offered. I also was recruited by Penn State and I was recruited by Joe Paterno. Several other schools pursued me. I received an offer from Maryland and Florida State.
“I stayed close to home and chose West Virginia. I’m glad I made that choice.”
Nickler played freshman football at WVU in 1961 on a team that finished 4-1. The lone loss was to Pitt.
“I was the starting center on the freshman team,” Nickler stated. “On defense I played nose guard and some linebacker. In 1962 I got in several games on a squad that went 8-2. We lost to Heisman Trophy winner Terry Baker and Oregon State, and Penn State. I was hampered by a bad ankle in 1962 and I did not earn a letter my sophomore year. In 1963 we went 4-6, Roger Staubach and Navy came to Mountaineer Field and beat us. I lettered my junior year. In 1964 we finished 7-4 with a loss to Utah in the Liberty Bowl, 32-6.
“We played indoors at the Convention Center and they put down sod, the bare spots they painted with green paint. It was a terrible surface. I played defensive tackle, I was a starter the second half of my senior year. My best buddy Charles Bursich, who was defensive tackle, he injured his leg and was out. They were trying to fill that spot and I tried it and I broke into the lineup.”
When Nickler graduated he became a grad assistant for the WVU freshman team.
“I coached freshman defensive line for two years under freshman coach Ed Shockey,” Nickler said. “The second year of grad school Jim Carlen replaced Gene Corum as head coach at WVU.
“After grad school I was drafted by the Army, but I had applied for Navy flight training. I signed with the Navy and I was sent to Great Lakes for boot camp. They had too many pilots and nine months later I went to Officer Candidate School. I was commissioned and sent to Okinawa.
“I got into inter-service football over there. I was a player coach for two years. That was a great experience, we won the championship. After two years my command was deactivated and I had a year of sea duty in the Pacific. I made full lieutenant and got out of the Navy after five years in 1972.
“I got into the mining industry in mine safety. I was with two major companies: Island Creek Coal Company and then Consol. I retired in 2006. From 2006 to the present I developed a safety consultant company.”
Nickler, 77, resides in Morgantown with his wife of 53 years Patricia. They have three children, a daughter and two sons. They are blessed with seven grandchildren.”
“Looking back it was a great decision to go to WVU,” Nickler stated. “Athletics played a major role in my life.’
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.