Maples return strong starting trio
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Friday, December 16, 2022 8:47 PM
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 8:35 pm
Chad Stevenson enters his fifth season at Mapletown like most public school coaches at the Class A level, with a small roster.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is that the Maples return three starters: seniors Cohen Stout and Landan Stevenson and junior Braden McIntire.
“Landan and Cohen are three-years All-County,” said coach Stevenson. “They are our leaders.
“I expect leadership and consistent playing from the returning starters.”
A pair of junior forwards, Jeremiah Mick and Roger Gradek, as well as sophomore Lucas Stevenson, will all see plenty of time as part of Mapletown’s top six players in the rotation.
Mapletown faces familiar foes California, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen and West Greene in Section 2-A.
“The top teams are Monessen and Geibel,” said Stevenson.
The Maples have played in the postseason the last two seasons.
Stevenson pointed out two main keys for his team to reach the playoffs for a third year in a row.
“We have to stay healthy,” he said. “We also have to have younger players step up," said Stevenson.
Stevenson has resurrected the Maples program over his tenure.
The Maples were on a long losing streak that hit 79 games when he took over as coach and had won one game in each of his first two seasons before going 4-9 overall and 3-7 to finish fourth in the 2020-21 campaign. While the WPIAl help open playoffs that year, the Maples would've qualified under normal circumstances as well.
Last season Mapletown took another step up by finishing the regular season at .500 (9-9) and again placing fourth in the section (4-6) to earn another WPIAL playoff spot.
The Maples open section play on Jan. 3 with a home game against Jefferson-Morgan.
