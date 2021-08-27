MAPLETOWN -- George Messich, the dean of area high school football coaches, had to go with a youth movement two years ago, when the numbers on Mapletown’s roster dropped to an alarming total. He can still joke about how dire the situation was for one game, against Greensburg Central Catholic.
“We dressed 13 players,” he recalled. “It wasn’t hard to know if you had 11 players on the field. All you had to do was look on the sideline, and if you saw two players in uniform, then you knew there were 11 on the field.”
Those were days when the majority of Mapletown’s players were freshmen and sophomores with nothing to lose and experience to gain. It made for many losing Friday nights.
Those freshmen and sophomores, however, are now battled-tested juniors and seniors. The numbers on the roster have improved and Messich hopes that means the number in the win column also will get a boost this fall.
Mapletown began preseason with its roster showing 24 players and many of them are multi-year starters. Last season, the Maples had a 2-5 record but Messich saw a change in the program late in the season.
“In the final four games of last season, we played only one senior on offense. We went 2-2 in those games, and the two losses were each by a touchdown,” he said. “We came along in the second half of the season.”
That late-season surge changed the outlook of Mapletown football, Messich said. And it was noticeable in the offseason.
“I have never had a team work as hard in the offseason as this one,” said Messich, which is saying something because the coach is in his 39th season.
“This is a close group. They do things together, they encourage each other, they hold each other accountable. That has made them better football players,” Messich said. “This group hates to lose, which is why they’re going to turn this around.”
Mapletown has returning starters at almost every position on the offense, which is led by senior quarterback Max Vanata and junior running back Landan Stevenson.
Vanata has size (6-1, 195) and a big arm. Last year, he passed for more than 600 yards and threw only three interceptions.
“Max has a great arm,” Messich said. “He worked hard in the offseason, and with his size, I think he can also run the football this year. I think he’s capable of having a big year.”
Vanata will have plenty of familiar receivers to target. Senior Clay Menear and junior Brody Evans are returning starters at the wide receiver spots, and sophomores Evan Griffin and Roger Gradek will push for playing time.
“We have four good kids at the receiver spots.” Messich said.
Joining Vanata in the backfield will be his younger brother, A.J. Vanata, at fullback and Stevenson at tailback. Stevenson has rushed for 1,950 yards in two seasons. Last year, he gained 939 yards, scored 12 touchdowns and averaged more than six yards per carry. He also led the team in receptions.
“On offense, we have more options this year,” Messich said.
Stevenson will be running behind an offensive line that returns four starters. Senior Gaige Shaw is a 340-pounder and a two-year starter at guard. Cohen Stout, a junior, moved from fullback to offensive tackle last year. Senior Riley Franks is back at center and junior Levi Howard is an undersized but quick tackle. The other guard spot is up for grabs between Grant Murin (6-4, 300), who Messich said has been a “real surprise” and 225-pound sophomore Isaac Hall. Emil Enoff, a 300-pound sophomore who was injured last year, could get playing time on the line.
“We have some big kids,” Messich said. “And all those kids are a lot stronger than they were last year.”
The added strength should help on defense, where the Maples must make significant improvements. They allowed 29 points or more four times in seven games a year ago.
The defense does return its top six tacklers, including A.J. Vanata, who started at linebacker as a freshman, and Stout, who was a tackling machine, averaging 10 per game.
“We have a lot of starters back and were competitive in the final four games last year. We believe we’re a much better football team. I think we’re going to be very competitive every game,” Messich said.
“Of course, we’ll have to stay healthy. When you’re a Class A school, if you lose your top three players to injuries, then you’re in a trouble.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.