Landan Stevenson topped 4,000 career rushing yards Friday night to spark Mapletown to a 49-8 non-conference victory over visiting Frazier.
Stevenson gained 195 yards on just 10 carries and scored rushing touchdowns of 2, 11, 49, 39, 34 and 33 yards. He also completed a pass of 17 yards to A.J. Vanata, and added five extra points and a two-point run.
Brody Evans scored the seventh touchdown for the Maples (2-0) on a 44-yard punt return.
The Commodores (0-2) avoided the shutout when Austin Wilson scored on a 7-yard run with 7:30 remaining in the game. Wilson was Frazier's leading rusher with 32 yards on four carries and caught one pass for 14 yards.
Bentworth 21, Avella 7 -- Vitali Daniels scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a non-section home victory against the Eagles.
Daniels scored on runs of 1, 2 and 11 yards for Bentworth (2-0).
Brody Hamm scored on a 3-yard run for Avella (0-2). Cole Jaworski completed 12-of-30 passes for 137 yards. Isaiah Bradick was his favorite receiver with nine receptions for 116 yards.
Hempfield 49, Connellsville 0 -- The Spartans shut visiting Connellsville for a non-conference victory.
Gino Caesar scored on runs of 21, 2, 41 and 2 yards, and gained 167 yards on the ground for Hempfield (2-0). Jake Phillips, Eli Binakowsky and Ethan Zontek also scored rushing touchdowns for the home team.
Phillips completed 8-of-14 passes for 131 yards. Ian Tuffs was the top receiver with four catches for 100 yards.
Chartiers-Houston 31, West Greene 21 -- The Pioneers led 21-14 at halftime, but could not hold off a second-half rally by the visiting Bucs for a non-conference loss.
Colin Brady scored all three touchdowns for West Greene on runs of 79, 5 and 76 yards. Brady carried the ball 10 times for 178 yards.
Zeke Watkins scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half to rally Chartiers-Houston into the lead. Anthony Romano capped the scoring with a 27-yard field goal.
Mount Pleasant 35, Yough 7 -- Robbie Labuda scored on runs of 33, 64 and 4 yards, and converted all five extra points to lead the Vikings to a non-conference victory over the visiting Cougars.
Labuda carried the ball 18 times for 243 yards rushing.
Lane Golkosky scored on a 34-yard run for the Vikings.
Gavin Roebuck scored Yough's lone touchdown on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
California 48, Charleroi 0 -- The visiting Trojans shut out the Cougars for a non-section road victory.
Jake Layhue scored on runs of 20 and 1 yards, and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 103 yards and ran for 69 yards on 10 carries.
Spencer Petrucci ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the first half. Zach Geletei returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards. Addison Panepinto added a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8 -- The Rockets scored the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter for a non-conference road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan broke a scoreless first-half tie with the only score of the third quarter when Cole Jones hit Ewing Jamison for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Jones completed 6-of-12 passes for 136 yards.
The Raiders tied the game on Chase Fox's 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. Fox ran for 108 yards on 14 attempts.
Jones scored the deciding points on a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
Burgettstown 38, Beth-Center 22 -- Sondre Christensen-Lunde threw touchdown passes of 19 and 10 yards, and ran three yards for a score -- all in the first half -- to lead the visiting Blue Devils to a non-conference road victory.
Burgettstown led 21-0, 24-8 and 31-8 at the quarter breaks. Rudy Brown scored on a 20-yard run and gained 128 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
The Bulldogs' Ethan Varesko caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Domonik Revi late in the third quarter. Tyler Debnar scored on a 5-yard run with 2:52 remaining in the game.
Revi completed 8-of-15 passes for 168 yards. Varesko caught three passes for 135 yards.
McGuffey 35, Ringgold 7 -- The Highlanders scored 35 unanswered points for a non-conference home victory over the Rams.
Junior Bethea spotted Ringgold the early lead when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
McGuffey's Philip McCuen tied the game on a 10-yard run.
Kyle Brookman gave the Highlanders the lead in the second quarter on a 6-yard run and added to the advantage a little later on a 34-yard scoring pass from McCuen.
Brookman carried the ball 13 times for 120 yards.
McCuen added to the lead on a 12-yard run in the third quarter. Dylan Droboj completed the unanswered run later in the quarter on a 2-yard run.
