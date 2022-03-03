Ella Menear had quite a district meet for herself last year at Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships.
The then-sophomore not only won gold medals in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, but did so in pool record times.
Menear seeks to successfully defend those two titles when WPIAL championships return to the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool today and Friday.
The field has been enlarged to all swimmers who met the automatic qualifying times after the amount was capped at 16 in individual events last year because of the pandemic.
Menear is the top seed in both events in defense of her gold medals.
Menear, Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas, and Mount Pleasant’s SaraJo Gardner and Kiersten O’Connor are the top four seeds in the 100 backstroke.
Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King has taken the 2021-22 season by storm and enters as the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She also swims on the Lady Vikings’ 200 medley relay that posted the fastest qualifying time.
The Lady Vikings also have the top-seeded time in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. They are the defending gold medalists in the 200 freestyle relay and won silver in the 200 medley relay.
Southmoreland’s Henry Miller is the top seed in the 100 butterfly and has the second-fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke. He is the defending gold medalist in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 100 butterfly.
The Lady Vikings’ Joseph Gardner enters the district meet with the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke.
The Laurel Highlands boys are the top seed in the 200 medley relay.
The remaining swimmers who will participate in the WPIAL championship include: Mount Pleasant’s boys 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, Reegan Brown (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Morgan Baughman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Joseph Gardner (50 freestyle), McKenna Mizikar (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ashlyn Hornick (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Trinity Graft (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Kiersten O’Connor (50 freestyle), David Mutter (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), Logan Snively (100 butterfly), Seth Painter (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), Joe Barrick (500 freestyle), Jacob Kiser (100 backstroke), and Maddie Barrick (100 breaststroke); Uniontown’s boys 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, Dalton Grimes (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Madelyn King (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Logan Voytish (200 IM, 100 butterfly), and Jacob Schiffbauer (200 IM, 100 breaststroke); Ringgold’s girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, boys 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, Natalie Noll (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Gionni Traegar (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Andrew Noll (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Paige Doleno (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Benjamin Carpeal (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Emily Doleno (50 freestyle), Bryan Nguyen (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Tyler George (100 backstroke); Laurel Highlands’ girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, boys 200 medley relay, Connor Locke (200 freestyle), Ella Ciez (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Thomas (200 IM), Kole Friel (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Dean Schiffbauer (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), CJ Soltis (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle), Cecilia Mrosko (500 freestyle), Ian Hamilton (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Connor Locke (100 breaststroke); Elizabeth Forward’s girls 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, boys 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, Hailey Yurkovich (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Rhyan Smith (200 IM), Riley McLaughlin (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Kaden Faychak (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Chris Dell (50 freestyle), Emma Durant (100 backstroke), Ethan Glessner (100 backstroke), and Thomas Fine (100 backstroke); and Belle Vernon’s Nick Reda (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Melina Stratigos (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Marlee Davis (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Martyna Maley (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), girls 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, boys 200 freestyle relay, and Eleonara Pipitone (100 backstroke).
California’s Anastasia Georgagis qualified with a top-eight seed time in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Returning WPIAL medal winners include: Laurel Highlands’ Friel, Thomas, Ciez, Mrosko and Hamilton, Ringgold’s Nguyen, Elizabeth Forward’s Faychak, California’s Georgagis, Mount Pleasant’s SaraJo Gardner, Brown and Mizikar, Elizabeth Forward’s Yurkovich, Belle Vernon’s Patterson, and Ringgold’s Doleno.
