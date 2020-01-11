Gamal Marballie scored a game-high 31 points in Yough’s 54-47 non-section victory over Frazier on Saturday at Henry DiVirgilio Field House.
The Cougars (0-4, 5-9) clung to a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth, but used a 16-10 advantage to leave Perryopolis with a victory. Yough had a 14-7 lead after the first, but the Commodores (0-4, 0-11) cut the deficit to 23-21 at the half with a 14-9 edge in the second. Frazier won the third quarter, 16-15.
The Cougars’ Billy McMillen added 14 points.
The Commodores’ Luke Santo scored 13, and teammate Owen Newcomer was in double figures with 12.
