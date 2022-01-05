Josh Marietta's driving layup with five seconds left gave host Connellsville a dramatic 62-61 victory over Ringgold in Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Marietta's final clutch hoop capped a 24-point performance.
The Rams (0-1, 3-6) jumped out to a 20-14 advantage in the opening quarter before the Falcons countered with a 20-9 edge in the second to take a 34-29 halftime lead.
Connellsville increased the gap to 50-42 after three frames before Ringgold rallied to take a 61-60 lead in the final minute. That only set the stage for Marietta's winning basket.
Dante Riccelli added 16 points for the Falcons.
Zion Moore paced the Rams with a game-high 29 points and Nick Peccon followed with 21.
California 59, Frazier 23 -- The Trojans took control with a dominating first half and went on to defeat the host Commodores in a Section 4-AA game.
Hunter Assad scored a game-high 15 points for California (1-0, 3-5). Aiden Lowden and Fred Conrad followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Trojans led 8-1 after the first quarter then outscored Frazier 19-3 in the second to go up 27-4 at halftime.
Isaac Thomas topped the Commodores (0-1, 0-9) in scoring with nine points.
Albert Gallatin 47, West Mifflin 43 -- The Colonials outscored the Titans 13-8 in the final quarter to pull out a four-point victory in the Section 1-AAAAA opener for both teams.
Nick Pegg led the way for Albert Gallatin (1-0, 4-4) with 14 points. Mehki Scott hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 16 points for West Mifflin (0-1, 4-5).
The game was tight throughout with the score tied 14-14 after one quarter, the Colonials holding a 27-26 lead at intermission and the Titans taking a 35-34 advantage into the fourth quarter before AG’s strong final push paved the way to the win.
Charleroi 81, Waynesburg Central 70 -- Will Wagner poured in a game-high 43 points, including 33 in the second half, as the host Cougars held off the Raiders in a Section 4-AAA clash.
Jake Caruso tallied 13 points and Gavin Theys chipped in with 10 points for Charleroi (1-1, 7-2).
Dawson Fowler led Waynesburg (1-2, 3-6) with 24 points and Chase Henkins followed with 21. Jacob Mason added 17 points.
The Cougars led 14-9, 34-28 and 56-41 at the breaks. The Raiders outscored Charleroi 29-25 in a high-scoring fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.
Belle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 39 -- The Leopards put five players in double figures on their way to an easy victory over the visiting Scotties in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Quinton Martin and Braden Laux both recorded a double-double for unbeaten Belle Vernon (3-0, 9-0). Martin totaled a game-high 22 points with 15 rebounds and Laux had 11 points and 10 boards.
Devin Whitlock contributed 18 points, seven assists and seven steals for the Leopards who also got 13 points from Alonzo Wade and 12 points from Joe Klanchar.
The Leopards led 24-16, 47-32 and 76-47 at the breaks.
Isaac Trout and Ty Keefer each tallied 14 points for Southmoreland (0-2, 3-4).
Elizabeth Forward 56, Mount Pleasant 39 -- The Warriors surged ahead and pulled away in the second half for a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Vikings.
Charlie Nigut topped Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 6-3) in scoring with 15 points. Charlie Meehleib and Mekhi Daniels had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Aden Wisnewski tallied a game-high 21 points for Mount Pleasant (1-2, 3-6).
The Vikings led 13-10 after the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime.
The Warriors rode a 15-6 advantage in the third quarter to a 34-27 lead and pulled away from there with a 22-12 edge in the final frame.
Geibel Catholic 67, Propel Montour 24 -- The visiting Gators rolled to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in pounding Propel Montour in a Section 2-A game.
Jaydis Kennedy tossed in a game-high 25 points and Trevon White added 13 for Geibel (1-0, 4-3).
Propel Montour falls to 0-1 in the section and 2-6 overall.
Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27 -- Kai Spears rang up 33 points as the Crusaders cruised past the visiting Pioneers in a Section 2-A game.
Jhamil Fife and Quintin White each contributed 14 points for Bishop Canevin (1-0, 3-3).
Ian Van Dyne topped West Greene (0-1, 2-7) in scoring with six points.
Girls basketball
Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27 -- The host Lady Scotties bounced back from a disappointing loss at Belle Vernon on Monday with a non-section victory over previously unbeaten Greensburg Salem.
Southmoreland (6-2) led 12-5, 18-16 and 22-18 at the breaks.
Abby Mankins scored 16 points for the Class AAAAA Lady Lions (8-1).
The Class AAAA Lady Scotties were paced by Gracie Spadaro with 13 points.
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18 -- The Lady Bucs outscored the host Lady Rockets 19-0 in the first quarter on their way to a non-section victory.
Ava Capozzoli paced Chartiers-Houston (5-4) with 11 points and Mia Mitrik had 10 points.
Savannah Clark had a fine game in defeat, tallying 10 of J-M’s 18 points.
Jefferson-Morgan falls to 0-9.
Wrestling
Waynesburg Central 38, Mount Pleasant 32 -- Zander Phatorus' pin in the final bout at 126 pounds provided the deciding points in the Raiders' non-section victory over the visiting Vikings.
Phatorus pinned Duncan Blose in 1:32 for the win.
Greg Shaulis spotted the visitors the early led with a pin at 132 pounds. The Raiders' Colton Stoneking cut the deficit in half with a 4-2 overtime decision against Jamison Poklembo at 138 pounds.
The Vikings' Luke Geibig secured a 12-4 major decision at 145 pounds.
Waynesburg followed with decisions from Jake Stephenson (145) and Nate Kirby (160), and continued the run with falls by Brody Evans (172), Rocco Welsh (189), and Eli Makel (215).
Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer stopped the points run with a fall at 285 pounds. Teammate Joseph Longhi won by forfeit at 106 pounds.
The Raiders' Ky Szewczyk (113) and the Vikings' Sean Cain (120) both won by forfeit.
