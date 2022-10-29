GREENSBORO -- Cohen Stout knew Mapletown had the potential to be a great football team a few years down the road as he rose up threw the ranks.
"I definitely thought we had the talent coming up but I knew it would take some time, that we'd have to work our butts off every offseason," said Stout, a senior linebacker and offensive lineman. "And we did that."
It all came to fruition Friday night at West Greene's Kennedy Field when the Maples rolled over the Pioneers for a 64-17 victory to claim the program's first 10-0 season along with the outright Tri-County South Conference championship.
Senior star Landan Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 252 yards and five touchdowns and A.J. Vanata added eight carries for 141 yards as Mapletown went unbeaten for the first time since it was 8-0 in 1968.
"It feels great," longtime Maples coach George Messich said. "That '68 team was the last undefeated team 54 years ago. Fred Answine was their coach and he was my coach when I played. Just to get up there with them is an unbelievable feeling."
The 2022 edition of the Maples have made their own legacy and now they'll head into the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Class A with a home game against Leechburg next Friday.
The youthful Pioneers (2-5, 2-8) made it interesting in the first half despite playing without star junior running back Colin Brady who entered the game as the WPIAL's leading rusher but was out with a hamstring injury. That allowed Stevenson to overtake him as the district's regular-season rushing champion.
Stevenson gave the Maples a quick lead with a 40-yard touchdown run just 1:53 into the game but Lane Allison threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Parker Burns to make it 7-7.
Stevenson's 18-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left in the first quarter was followed by Brody Evans' 16-yard TD pass to Evan Griffin early in the second quarter to put Mapletown ahead 21-7.
West Greene's Kevin Thompson kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 21-10 and the teams combined for three touchdowns over the final 3:20 of the first half. Stevenson scored on a 38-yard run, Allison threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Seth Burns and then Stevenson scored again from 5 yards out.
When the smoke had cleared, the Maples held a 35-17 halftime lead.
Allison, who missed the second half due to an injury, completed 9 of 14 passes for 137 yards with two scores and one interception by Griffin.
"We had a little discussion with out defense at halftime and it paid off because we shut them out in the second half," Messich said. "Our kids played the second half the way they're used to playing football."
Mapletown scored twice in the third quarter on Evans' 1-yard run and Vanata's 70-yard burst. Evans threw a 27-yard touchdown to Griffin and Stevenson added a 13-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Evans only went to the air three times but completed each of those throws to Griffin for 39 yards and the two TDs. Stevenson threw one pass for 23 yards to Brock Evans.
Stout led the way with 12 tackles and was followed by senior Brody Evans (10), Stevenson (9), Grffiin (8), Vanata (7) and Josh Howard (6).
Mapletown recovered three West Greene fumbles with Stevenson, Chase Taylor and senior Grant Murin each pouncing on a loose ball.
Billy Whitlatch had three receptions for 36 yards for West Greene and Johnny Lampe, filling in for Brady as the Pioneers' feature back, had 104 yards on 24 attempts.
"Brady is a very good football player but I was really impressed with Lampe," Messich said. "He's one of the tougher running backs I've seen this year."
Both will return next year for the Pioneers.
Messich admitted he was a bit uneasy in the week leading up to the clash with West Greene.
"There was a lot of pressure coming into the game tonight knowing it's been 54 years since we had an undefeated team," Messich said. "I'm really super proud of these kids. That '68 team, the '05 team that was 9-1 and this team here, there's been some really good teams at Mapletown."
Like Stout, Stevenson envisioned an undefeated season several years ago.
"It was always a dream," Stevenson said. "We knew this group was pretty special as we went along. We talked about this weeks upon weeks before this season started, to win it all. We made the dream become real. We made it happen. It shows that all the hard work we put in paid off."
"Everyone on the team was hungry," said Stout. "Everyone on the team wanted it. We're a close-knit group and I couldn't be prouder of every player here. I'm so happy now. It's amazing."
Both Stevenson and Stout praised Messich.
"He deserves this so much," Stout said. "He always sticks with the team. He knew we could do it. Our whole coaching staff put us in position to win every game this year."
"He's a wonderful coach," Stevenson said. "He's always there to support us. You couldn't ask for a better guy to be your head coach."
Stevenson shared an emotional moment with his dad, assistant coach Chad Stevenson as the two embraced late in the game.
"He just told me good job, that he loved me and he was proud of me," Landan Stevenson said.
Messich waved off the praise.
"The kids deserve all the credit and my assistant coaches, too," Messich said. "I've got the best coaching staff going."
In addition to Chad Stevenson, Mapletown's coaching staff also includes Andrew Vanata, Rick Menear, Rich Pekar and Will Cossick.
It was a record-breaking night as well for the Maples.
Stevenson, a senior who ran for three two-point conversions and kicked a pair of extra points to give him 38 points, reportedly broke the WPIAL regular-season mark for points with 285 this year. The previous mark was 284 in 2019 by West Greene's Benjamin Jackson.
Stevenson also went over the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the year (2,031) making him the first player in Mapletown history to do so. He now has 5,682 career rushing yards which is 80 short of Dylan Rush's school record (5.762).
Stout upped his season total to 104 tackles, making him the first player in Maples history to record over 100 in back-to-back years. Stout now has 323 career tackles and has averaged 8.5 per game as a four-year starter.
The Maples had a large throng of fans cheering for them at West Greene and are happy to have earned a home playoff game.
"We have such great fans, they came here for us tonight and they'll all be there next week for the first round of the playoffs," Landan Stevenson said.
"Our community has backed this team so much this year, it's just tremendous," Messich said. "They've jumped behind these kids and they've put in a 110 percent the way they've cheering for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.