Hard work and determination paid big dividends for former Albert Gallatin softball and basketball standout Marissa Dugan in athletics and the game of life.
Dugan began her athletic journey at an early age.
“Both of my parents were athletes,” Dugan stated. “I grew up with older cousins who were athletes so I’ve always been around sports. I probably started Tee Ball at four or five and then just fell in love with athletics. Played Tee Ball, played Little League baseball at Little Knights in Masontown and probably my sixth grade year my parents decided it was time for me to convert over to softball.”
Dugan helped develop a strong athletic culture at AG.
“I think in those high school years we had a good core of athletes,” Dugan said. “It probably started a couple of years older than me and then coming through a year or two after I graduated. We kind of just developed together and played together. I would say basketball-wise my junior year when Shauntai Hall was here, that was probably our best year, and then softball it would have been my senior year in 1996. It developed with that core group of athletes and most of them played basketball and softball. That’s really all that was offered for us at that time.”
AG softball started to get better and better, culminating with a 13-3 record in Dugan’s senior season.
“My senior year we went to the WPIAL playoffs in softball,” Dugan, who played second base and center field, recalled. “We beat Southmoreland and lost to Hempfield in the semifinals. It was the first year we had gone to the playoffs.”
Randy Brooks was the softball coach at AG when Dugan played.
“I had coach Brooks for four years,” Dugan said. “We had a good relationship and worked hard.”
The numbers Dugan put up at AG were impressive.
She batted .333 as a freshman in 1993, hit .450 as a sophomore in 1994, .627 as a junior in 1995 and .654 as a senior in 1996. Dugan had 107 career hits and a career batting average of .516. She also swiped 99 bases in her AG career.
“I still hold a lot of AG records,” Dugan said. “Sadly there is not a lot in our records for girls sports and AD Duane Dupont is working on that. But I progressed every year. I can remember my dad telling me after my junior season that a season like that is probably not going to happen again. Then I went out and topped it my senior year.”
Dugan garnered some major awards in high school.
She was a National Softball Coaches Association All-American (1996), National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region (1996), two time Herald-Standard “Fayette County All-County Softball Cream of the Crop” (1995 & 1996), 1996 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Softball Top 10 All-Star, WPIAL Scholarship Award Winner and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette All-Star Team (1996).
“You don’t think about honors while they are going on,” Dugan observed. “I was always just taught to work hard. I would come home from practice and either my mom or my dad would be waiting and we’d go practice for another two hours and that was just habit. You didn’t expect honors you just did your best and worked hard. You don’t think about those things till years later. I had a great career, but while you are in it you don’t think about it.”
Dugan also excelled in basketball for the Colonials. AG was 16-6 when Dugan was a freshman in 1992-93. In 1993-94 they were 11-10 and in 1994-95 they posted a record of 19-6 and were section champs. They were beaten by Oakland Catholic, 62-60, in the WPIAL playoffs. In Dugan’s senior season AG went 14-10.
“I played four years of basketball,” Dugan said. “I didn’t start for four years, but I played. I was definitely more of a softball player than a basketball player. I played under Kamela Meikle for two or three years and she was one of the best coaches I played for. The 1995 season we won our section and ended up losing to Oakland Catholic in the playoffs. We were led by a great player, Shauntai Hall.”
Dugan was named All Fayette County in basketball in 1995 and 1996.
“I was All County,” Dugan laughed. “I was a defensive specialist, I think I was more fouls than points. My job was defense and rebounding.”
When Dugan graduated from Albert Gallatin in 1996 she sifted through some college scholarship offers for softball.
“There were schools recruiting me for softball,” Dugan explained. “It ended up when it came time to sign, somewhere in close proximity to my family is what ultimately led me to choose Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
Dugan turned into a full-fledged star at IUP and helped turn the program into a force in the Pennsylvania Conference.
She was a key part of the first two NCAA tournament teams in the history of the softball program. A four-time All-PSAC selection, she helped IUP to a combined 30 conference victories and two NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament berths in 1999 and 2000.
“We had good teams at IUP,” Dugan stated. “My junior and senior year we got NCAA regional berths to the tournament.”
Dugan started all 171 career collegiate games for IUP.
‘I wrote down some goals when I went to IUP,” Dugan stated. “I wanted to start for four years and I did that.”
Upon graduation from IUP, Dugan ranked first or second in the IUP softball record books in 12 offensive categories. Some have been surpassed, but Dugan’s name still dots the record book at IUP. Some highlights include 119 career RBIs, 630 career slugging percentage, 19 career home runs and a .325 career batting average (.389 single season).
Dugan was a 2000 NCAA/NFCA All-American (Centerfielder), the first ever from IUP in softball.
“Always in the back of my mind what motivates you is someone tells you that you won’t do something,” Dugan offered. “I can remember coach Sue Snyder saying our pitcher who we had at the time who was phenomenal, that she was going to be IUP’s first All-American, so in the back of my mind was no we’re going to work on this. I want to be the first All-American. It turned out that I was the first All-American. I used goals and challenges throughout my career.”
Dugan graduated from IUP in Sports Medicine and was an athletic trainer and went on to get a Masters Degree later. Dugan was head athletic trainer at Slippery Rock High School for a year. She moved to Ocean City, Maryland, and lived there for 20 years, at that time getting a Masters in Education. She taught health and physical education for 16 years. She also did athletic training at a high school. She got certification for school administration. She coached for a year at Salisbury University and five years at Washington High School.
In 2014 Dugan was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It was special,” Dugan explained. “You go through a career and you try to leave your mark. I never thought about that. It’s really good feeling all the years of work and the time that my parents put in. It was more of a tribute to all of that.”
After 20 years in Maryland, Dugan came back home taking an assistant principal position at Albert Gallatin.
“Coming full circle is pretty neat,” Dugan stated. “I love helping these kids. I coach a travel softball team, the Black Diamond Express. It’s so good to be back with family.
“I am so pleased with my career and coming full circle being back home. My family plays a huge role in this. Last December I donated a kidney to my dad. We are an extremely close-knit family. I’m blessed to be back home.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
