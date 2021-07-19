Masontown pounded out 14 hits and winning pitcher Willie Palmer allowed only one Sunday for an 11-1 road victory over ARH Industries in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Masontown improves to 9-4 with two games left this week. ARH Industries slips to 3-9 with three games remaining.
Masontown led 2-0 in the top of the first inning. ARH Industries scored an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning.
Masontown pulled away with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. The visitors added two runs in the top of the fifth inning and invoked the mercy rule with a run in the sixth inning.
Palmer struck out six and walked four.
Chad Petrush had a double and single in the win. Kaine Frye, Palmer, Nate Zimcosky and Michael Coll all finished with two singles.
Coll drove in four runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.