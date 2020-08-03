A mishandled third strike led to a pair of runs as Masontown fended off visiting Mill Run, 2-1, Sunday night in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals.
The best-of-3 series moved to Mill Run Monday night for Game 2.
Masontown's Austin Bergman struck out in the bottom of the sixth inning, but advanced to first when the pitch was mishandled and he beat the throw. Bergman moved to second on Colby Simmons' sacrifice bunt.
Kaine Frye's two-out double brought Bergman home and Frye then scored on Willie Palmer's soft single to right-center field.
Mill Run scored in the top of the fourth inning on Cade Warrick's RBI single.
Jimmy Malone had a strong effort in the loss, allowing just four hits, one in the first and fifth innings, plus the two in the sixth inning. The left-hander struck out four and didn't walk a batter.
"Jimmy was in total control," praised Masontown manager John Palmer. "We hit the ball hard, but right at somebody. They played good defense."
Warrick had a pair of singles, and Malone and Garrett Brooks both had a double and single, but Mill Run was only able to put one run across the plate against Willie Palmer. Palmer allowed nine hits and walked one, but struck out nine, and he also had half of Masontown's hit total with two singles.
"We left nine runners on base, and all but two were in scoring position," said Mill Run manager Ray Orndorff. "Our offense has never really taken off this season. We didn't have the timely hitting."
"Willie had that crucial strikeout that got him out of the inning," said John Palmer.
Orndorff wasn't sure just what buttons he had to push to get the Mill Run offense going.
"I don't know if I have any magic formula. If I did, I'd have used it," added Orndorff.
John Palmer attributed the time off to his squad's lack of production.
"We haven't played since Tuesday. We didn't hit the ball like we normally do. We hit a lot of fly balls. Give Malone credit for that," explained Palmer. "We teach line drives and hard ground balls. We have to get back to where we were with line drives and hitting the ball hard on the ground."
