Masontown handed Mill Run its first Fayette County Baseball League loss of the season Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 decision at German-Masontown Park.
Masontown improves to 4-2, while Mill Run goes to 4-1.
Masontown scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second inning.
The home team added two runs in the fifth inning. Santino Marra walked and moved to third on Chad Petrush’s double. Both scored on Willie Palmer’s double.
Palmer went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Zach Uhazie and Kaine Frye both had two singles for Masontown.
Alan VanSickle also went the distance in the loss. He allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out four. Cole Shearer doubled for Mill Run.
