Masontown pulled into first place in the Fayette County Baseball League standings Tuesday night with an 8-4 road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
Masontown improves to 7-2, one game in the win column better than Carmichaels. Mitch’s Bail Bonds slips to 4-5.
Masontown scored four runs in the top of the second inning for the lead. Darion Palmer’s two-run double capped the scoring in the inning.
The home team cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but Masontown responded with a run in the top of fourth inning.
Masontown added a run in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings.
Darion Palmer paced Masontown with two hits and three RBI. Chad Petrush had a double, single and RBI. Christian Forsythe and Willie Palmer both finished with two singles.
Masontown pounded out 13 hits.
“They all hit the ball hard,” said Masontown manager John Palmer. “We scored four quick runs on them.”
Zach Uhazie went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on 11 hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Travis Sankovich led Mitch’s Bail Bonds with three singles and two RBI. Isaac Echard finished with a double and triple, and Nick Kumor had a double.
Austin Clark took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits with two walks in five innings.
