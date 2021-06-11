Masontown, the defending Fayette County Baseball League champions, broke out the bats Thursday night, pounding out 14 hits for a 13-3 victory in five innings over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds.
Both teams are 1-2.
The home team was leading 6-3 after four innings and then exploded with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.
Willie Palmer started and went four innings for the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Palmer also went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles.
Zach Uhazie pitched one inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and a walk.
Santino Marra, Nate Zimcosky, Austin Bergman and Nick Groover all doubled for Masontown. Chad Petrush, Reed Long and Christian Forsythe had a pair of singles in the win.
Dante DiMatteo finished with a double and single for Mitch's Bail Bonds. Fletch Hindman had a pair of singles.
