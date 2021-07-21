Masontown pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 10-1 victory Tuesday night over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Masontown (10-4) can secure second place in the standings with a victory over Carmichaels (9-4) in the regular season finale Thursday night at home.
Masontown was leading 2-1 entering the bottom of the third inning.
With a run already in in the third inning, Nate Zimcosky belted a two-run double for the middle runs in the five-run inning.
Masontown added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Zimcosky paced Masontown with two hits and three RBI.
Chad Petrush, Zach Uhazie and Kaine Frye all doubled in the win. Colby Simmons finished with a pair of singles.
Uhazie went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.