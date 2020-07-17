Masontown pulled into a first-place tie with Carmichaels atop the Fayette County Baseball League standings Thursday night with a 6-0 road victory over the Fayette Raiders.
Masontown and Carmichaels are both 5-2. The Raiders slip to 1-6.
Masontown wasted little time, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
Darion Palmer opened the game with a single and Kaine Frye was safe on an error. Willie Palmer walked to load the bases.
Zach Uhazie drove in Darion Palmer for the first run and Chad Petrush followed with a single to plate Frye and Willie Palmer. Frye and Uhazie both finished with two singles.
Masontown added two runs in the second inning and another in the top of the third inning.
Winning pitcher Kenny Ryan allowed just three hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Austin Bergman struck out two and hit a batter in the seventh inning.
Lane Zekir took the loss and had a double. Josh Davison tripled in the loss.
Mitch's Bail Bonds 7, Mill Run 3 -- Mitch's Bail Bonds pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning for Fayette County Baseball League home victory.
Seth Burgdolt had a two-run triple and then scored on Aaron Previskey's single in the second inning. Previsky also doubled and Burgdolt added a single.
Mill Run (2-4) regained the lead at 2-1 in the top of the second.
Mitch's Bail Bonds (4-3) added two runs on TJ Lux's two-run double in the bottom of the third inning and a solo run in the fifth. Mill Run scored a run in the seventh inning.
Tyler Chrise pitched five innings for the win with six strikeouts.
Garrett Brooks had two singles for Mill Run. Brady Duricko took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.