MASONTOWN -- Masontown nearly ran out of the inning, but Kaine Frye came through with a two-run double to rally the home team to a 4-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds.
Masontown loaded the bases in the fifth inning without a hit.
Austin Bergman walked to open the inning and moved to second on Reed Long's bunt. Steven Edenfield walked and Darion Palmer was hit to load the bases.
With Frye at the plate, a Chris Rendulic pitch got away from catcher Seth Burgdolt. Bergman hesitated, then broke for the plate. Burgdolt got a favorable bounce off the backstop and quickly covered the plate for the tag on Bergman.
But, Frye delivered with a long double to right field to score Edenfield and Palmer.
"That was a big, clutch hit by Kaine Frye," praised Masontown manager John Palmer. "He got all the bat on that one."
Rendulic pitched six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Tyler Chrise pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
"Rendulic pitched a good game. He got tired at the end and (Masontown) came through," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera.
Zach Uhazie bent in the sixth inning, but the veteran right-hander finished strong in the final two innings.
Uhazie walked Hansen to open the sixth inning and Hansen moved to second on a wild pitch. Hansen moved to third on a ground ball to shortstop, but Uhazie struck out Shaun Mikulan and induced a ground ball to shortstop from Drew Garth to close the threat.
Uhazie retired the side in order in the seventh inning for the complete-game victory. He allowed just four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
"I'm proud of Zach Uhazie. He's the veteran. They follow his lead," said John Palmer. "His pitch count was high, but I saw confidence in his eyes. I couldn't take him out."
Mitch's Bail Bonds had a pair of one-run leads in the first three innings.
Garth advanced to third base with one out when the throw was not handled cleanly, loading the bases for Burgdolt. Burgdolt hit a ground ball to second base, but hustled down the line to prevent a double play and allow Garth to score.
Masontown responded in the bottom of the inning.
Chad Petrush walked with one out and moved to second on Bergman's ground out to first base. He then scored on Reed Long's double to right field.
Noah Hansen belted a home run over the left-center field fence to quickly return a one-run lead back to Mitch's Bail Bonds in the top of the third inning.
"We barreled a few balls, but they got a few outs. That's been the story this season," said Encapera.
The home team tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Christian Forsythe doubled with one out. Petrush blasted a deep shot to the right field wall with two outs that easily scored Forsythe, but a solid relay from shortstop Travis Sankovich cut down Forsythe at third when he looked for a triple.
John Palmer was pleased his team responded when they did, but was still a bit concerned with the squad's mental and physical errors, including two misplayed ground balls and two runners picked off first base in one inning.
"We still made mental mistakes on the field. That's unacceptable," said Palmer.
