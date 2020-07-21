Masontown scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning — with no hits — to rally for a 6-4 win over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds to keep pace with Carmichaels in the Fayette County Baseball League standings.
Colby Simmons drove in one of the runs in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk.
Masontown pulls into a tie in first place with Carmichaels at 6-2. Mitch’s Bail Bonds goes to 4-4.
Zach Uhazie’s sacrifice fly spotted Masontown a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds pulled into a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but Masontown regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Uhazie’s bases-loaded walk and Chad Petrush’s two-run single.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds tied the game in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of runs.
Willie Palmer went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Darion Palmer finished with a double, single and RBI for Masontown. Kaine Frye had a pair of singles.
Drew Garth went 3-for-4, including a double, and scored a run for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Travis Sankovich added a triple. Seth Burgdolt drove in a pair of runs and TJ Lux finished with an RBI.
Chris Rendulic took the loss, allowing two runs on no hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
