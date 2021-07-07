Nate Zimcosky's two-run double was the key hit in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday night in Masontown's come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the visiting Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Kaine Frye started the game-winning rally with a double and was moved to third on Willie Palmer's single. Zimcosky doubled home the pair and then came home on Michael Coll's single.
Fayette (2-8) scored three runs in the top of the third inning on Dylan Bohna's run-scoring single and two-run error.
Masontown (6-2) cut the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Colby's Simmons' RBI single and Austin Bergman's fielder's choice.
Zach Uhazie pitched the final four innings for the win. He allowed only one hit, walked one, hit one batter and struck out 10.
Frye, Coll and Palmer all had two hits for Masontown.
Anthony Dellapenna started and took the loss for the Fayette Raiders. He lasted four innings and gave up all five runs.
