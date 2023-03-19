Masontown, Pennsylvania has a rich sports history and one of the best chapters in that glorious past was written by a Little League team in 1954 that made a run to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Little League baseball in Masontown took root in 1953.
“In 1953 Uniontown had some Little League teams and they were not part of the Little League in Williamsport,” Joe Hatalla explained. “In 1953 a group of businessmen in Masontown led by George Franks Sr., Telio Packroni and John Maykuth decided to start Little League in Masontown and they got sponsors for four teams. They had tryouts in 1953 and 200 kids tried to get on the four teams. It was the second year of Little League in Masontown.”
The Little League team that made it to the Little League World Series was comprised of players from those four Little League teams in Masontown.
“The Masontown Little League All-Star team was put together from four teams in Masontown,” Hatalla remembered. “We had Exchange Club, All Saints, Pals Club and the American Legion and we had representatives from all four teams.”
The team consisted of Dick Albani, Murnis Banner (deceased), Anthony Brugger (deceased), George Dunn, Bill Fronczek (deceased), Joe Hatalla, Gerald Manchas, Ron Pramuk (deceased), Mike Psenicska, Steve Radosevich, Sam Rossini (deceased), Joe Takacs, Ed Verbus (deceased) and Jack Yakubec (deceased).
The Masontown All-Stars were coached by Tom Rozzi and Mike Novasky.
“Our coaches were good guys,” Albani stated. “Tom was younger than Mike, but they were really good and fair in who they played. They gave everybody a shot.”
“Rozzi and Navasky were good coaches,” Hatalla said. “Rozzi was a super athlete and he was a great guy. They never put any pressure on us, it was all encouragement. I don’t think we could ask for two better coaches. They basically let us play and we were fortunate enough to deliver.”
The team had outstanding pitching.
“Bill Fronczek was a really good pitcher for us,” Albani explained. “He was a pretty strong kid, and he could hit also and put a few balls out of the park. He was a compact kid. He wasn’t real heavy and he just had a great arm.
“He was our No. 1 starter and basically I remember three people handling the pitching, Fronczek, our shortstop Verbus and Dunn, who was a bigger guy and he had a pretty good fastball.”
“I pitched every other game,” Dunn recalled. “Fronczek and Verbus were the other two who got most of the innings.”
With the pitching being so good the team was also very solid defensively.
“Ed Verbus was our shortstop and he was very good,” Albani said. “Hatalla at third base, Dunn was playing first base when I wasn’t playing first base. I was a catcher behind little Mike Psenicska, he and I shared the catching duties. We were very good defensively.”
“We had a really good defensive team, Hatalla stated. “We didn’t make many errors.”
The other strong point of the team was hitting. It had power and hit home runs.
“We had some pop,” Dunn stated. “We hit a few home runs.”
Masontown dispatched Greensboro, Waynesburg, Mckeesport and Brownsville, setting up a game against Donora for the Section 8 title and a trip to the Pennsylvania World Series. They downed Donora, 4-1.
One of the more memorable games on the way to the state playoffs was a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Brownsville. Dunn smacked a three-run homer off Fred Mazurek to secure the win. Hatalla was the winning hurler.
“That was a great memory,” Dunn said. “Mazurek was a great athlete, but I got him for that big hit.”
In the state playoffs Masontown beat Kennett-Square in extra innings, 5-4. Masontown rallied from a 4-0 deficit to get the win. They had to rally to pull out a 6-5 win against Sto-Ken-Rox to forge their ticket to face tournament favorite West Union for the Pennsylvania Little League State Championship.
On Aug. 14, 1954, Masontown beat West Union 5-2 to capture the Pennsylvania Little League championship and secure a trip the Little League World Series. Masontown was aided by a then tournament-record nine errors committed by West Union. Fronczek was the winning pitcher, but had to leave after five innings, because you couldn’t pitch 12 innings in one week in Little League baseball. Verbus finished up for Masontown.
More than 3,500 people welcomed the team back with a parade.
“The parade was a thrill,” Albani stated. “Everything appears on Facebook now and I’ve seen some photos of us riding in the back of a pickup truck in the parade and a fire truck. That was a great memory.”
Masontown and seven other teams played in the Little League World Series in Williamsport from August 24-27, 1954.
“The Little League World Series was different in 1954 than it is today,” Albani offered. “Mexico was the only foreign country represented in 1954. Also if you lost a game you were out, no losers brackets like today where you could still advance after a loss. It was one and done back then.”
Masontown defeated Needham, Massachusetts, 10-2, in the quarterfinals, but the dream ended with a 5-3 loss to Schenectady, New York. Bill Connors allowed Masontown four hits and also smacked a two-run home run. It was the second straight year that Schenectady made it to the finals. Connors later pitched in the Major Leagues for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. He also was the longtime pitching coach for the New York Yankees.
“That was a disappointment, losing to Schenectady,” Dunn lamented. “I pitched that game.”
Schenectady won the World Series beating Colton, California, 7-5.
Masontown bounced back to capture third place, beating Melrose Park, Illinoise, 7-1.
“It’s fantastic. Recently I was talking with a guy and mentioned I played in the Little League World Series,” Hatalla said. “He was so impressed. At the time I don’t think we realized what we accomplished. As you get older and now Little League they’ve got this great complex and at that time they only had the one field. I have a lot of fantastic memories and I still have some memorabilia. I actually have a baseball that is autographed by that entire team and the coaches.”
“It was quite a run we had,“ Albani stated. “For a bunch of coal miner’s children it was something.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
