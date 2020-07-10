Masontown scored five runs in the top of the first inning Thursday night, and Darion Palmer and Kenny Ryan combined on a three-hitter for a 7-2 Fayette County Baseball League win at Mill Run.
The visitors added two runs in the top of the second inning.
“They really hit the ball well up and down the lineup,” Masontown manager John Palmer said of his team. “We had eight hits in the first two innings.”
Palmer pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Ryan finished the game, allowing one run on one hit with a walk and strikeout.
“We got another strong pitching performance tonight,” manager Palmer said. “Darion helped himself out, too, with two doubles.”
Willie Palmer and Kaine Frye both added a single and double to Masontown’s 11-hit attack.
Dakota McWilliams took the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits in three innings.
The Millers scored single runs in the bottom of the first and sixth innings. Josh Burns doubled for Mill Run.
Masontown (2-2) was coming off a Tuesday night game against Mitch’s Bail Bonds in which it built a 5-0 lead and had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fourth when the game was delayed and eventually postponed because of lightning.
Willie Palmer had allowed just three hits in four scoreless innings with six strikeouts for Masontown, which got a double from Darion Palmer and two singles from Michael Coll, but no statistics will count as the game will be replayed in its entirety at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.