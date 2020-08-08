MASONTOWN -- In a season where big innings were rare and pitching often dominated games, Masontown scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night to win its first Fayette County Baseball League title with a convincing 14-5 victory in Game 3 over visiting Mitch's Bail Bonds at Masontown-German Park.
Masontown won the first game on Wednesday, 3-1, but Mitch's Bail Bonds rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to win Game 2, 4-3, and tie the best-of-3 series on Thursday.
Game 2 was a bit contentious with three Palmers, manager John Palmer, assistant coach Jamal Palmer and starting pitcher Willie Palmer, all evicted from the game and not eligible for the series finale.
"We rallied together. We talked to the guys and told them what they were expected to do," said assistant coach and acting manager Todd Edenfield. "They're not family, but they came together (like a family)."
That togetherness provided a consistent roster throughout the season.
"(John Palmer) would send out a text to check if anyone couldn't make a game and never got a response. Everyone would be there," added Edenfield.
John Palmer, who appeared after the final out was secured, agreed with the consistency of his lineup.
"Most of the time, except for the pitcher, we had the same lineup," said Palmer.
Mitch's Bail Bonds forged a 5-5 tie with four runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Masontown quickly responded in the bottom of the inning by sending 13 batters to the plate.
Ian Edenfield started the inning with a single up the middle. Michael Coll walked and both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch. Kenny Ryan induced another walk from Mitch's Bail Bonds starting pitcher Tyler Chrise to load the bases.
Kaine Frye picked up an easy RBI with a bases-loaded walk and Darion Palmer smacked a double to deep right-center field to drive in two more runs. Chad Petrush was hit by a pitch and took second when Palmer stole third base.
Christian Forsythe popped out to Chrise for the second out of the inning, but Zach Uhazie kept the inning alive with another walk.
Chris Rendulic came on in relief of Chrise to face Edenfield as Masontown turned over the batting order. Edenfield walked for an RBI.
Coll smacked a two-run single and Ryan followed with another two-run single before Frye was caught looking to end the inning.
"Through the whole season, in the clutch, we put the bat on the ball," said Todd Edenfield.
"(The inning) snowballed on us," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "Hats off to them. They were consistent all season."
Mitch's Bail Bonds scored first without benefit of a hit in the top of the second inning.
T.J. Lux walked to open the inning and Isaac Echard was safe on an infield error. Kyle Ridley sacrificed both runners ahead a base, and Lux waltzed home on a balk.
Masontown responded right away with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Edenfield struck out swinging to start the second inning, but Michael Coll followed with a double. Ryan singled and Coll scored when the ball was mishandled in the outfield.
Ryan advanced to second on the outfield error and third on a wild pitch. Frye walked and Austin Bergman singled home Ryan. Chrise got Palmer swinging, but Chad Petrush kept the inning alive with a two-run double.
Petrush stole third and kept coming home when the throw ended up in left field.
Mitch's Bail Bonds did not go quietly into the night, though, scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5.
"We battled. We did everything we could to get back in the game," said Encapera.
Designated hitter Shaun Mikulan walked to start the inning and Chrise entered the game to run. Uhazie struck out Nik Gibson and Seth Burgdolt, but walked Adam Jacko.
Sankovich dropped a single in front of Edenfield in short left field to drive home Chrise. Hansen's hot shot to third was not handled and Jacko scored on the play.
Lux walked to load the bases. Echard singled to easily plate Sankovich and Hansen hustled from second base. Petrush was unable to hold the ball on the sliding Hansen, allowing the first baseman to tie the game.
Darion Palmer said his teammates didn't panic after Mitch's Bail Bonds tied the score.
"I looked at it like it was 0-0," explained Palmer. "It was time to hit the ball. It was the beginning of the game.
"We scored some big runs and opened it up. The team got confidence. We sat back and hit the ball."
Palmer said the key was turning the lineup over against the left-handed Chrise. Palmer struck out the first two at-bats, but finished with three consecutive hits -- two singles and a double.
"We have to see the pitcher the second time around to see the ball," said Palmer. "Then, we let Zach (Uhazie) do his thing. He's locked in when he gets in his zone."
The offense was spread around with Coll leading the way with three hits, a walk, three runs scored and two RBI.
Palmer received the Joe Volpe/Paul Lancaster Umpire Sportsmanship Award as voted on by the league's umpires, and posed for a photo with the namesakes after the game.
"It means everything to me, especially with Joe Volpe and Paul Lancaster. I respect them. They're good umpires," said Palmer.
Uhazie allowed an inning-opening single in the sixth inning to Zach Skatell and another opening single in the seventh to Adam Jacko, but that was it. The right-hander struck out three in the final two innings and finished with 13 strikeouts using a wide arsenal of pitches. He managed his way through 10 hits and three walks.
"The guys put the runs on the board and I shut it down," said Uhazie, who won his first FCBL title. "I was using everything. I have five pitches and can use more, but the catcher only has five fingers."
Uhazie said he and his teammates finished what they set out to do.
"This is our first year in the league. (Winning the title) is a big accomplishment. (Being champion) was the main goal coming into the season," said Uhazie.
John Palmer said the turning point for his squad was after an early season loss to Mill Run.
"We were 1-2 after the Mill Run game. We had a practice the next day and had a nice talk after that game. We made some mental mistakes. We learned from those mistakes," said Palmer.
The championship series capped a season that was uncertain as the calendar turned to summer. But, Encapera and the other managers and organizers pulled off a 12-game regular season, and two best-of-3 playoff rounds, all within the guidelines set out by the governor's office and the CDC.
"Looking back at everything, (the season) was uncertain, but we got 16 games in. It was a good thing," said Encapera. "I love baseball. I try to make if fun for everyone else."
John Palmer, too, was very happy to get to play some baseball.
"It was great. I haven't been happy to play baseball," said Palmer. "With the coronavirus, it was a great thing to get out and play the game we all love."
