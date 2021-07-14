The last time Nick Groover started he lost a 1-0 decision to Mill Run on July 7 despite tossing a no-hitter.
Groover extended his hitless-innings streak, but this time the Masontown pitcher was on the winning side with a 12-0 Fayette County Baseball League road win Wednesday night over the Fayette Raiders.
Groover allowed only one baserunner on a walk in five innings of work. He struck out five.
Groover also sparked the offense with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning and an RBI single.
Willie Palmer finished with three singles for Masontown (7-4). Santino Marra had two singles and two RBI. Reed Long also drove in two runs.
John Hovanec took the loss for Fayette (3-10).
Mill Run 4, Carmichaels 1 -- Mill Run avenged Tuesday's 5-4 loss with a road victory over the Copperheads.
Mill Run jumps back into first place with an 11-3 record. Carmichaels goes to 8-3 and holds a one-game lead over Masontown for second place.
Alan VanSickle, the losing pitcher in Tuesday's game, came back 24 hours later for the complete-game victory. He allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out six.
The game was a scoreless through three innings when Mill Run broke through in the fourth inning with a run on Cade Warrick's single.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the fifth inning with Nolan Porterfield's two-run home run. Mill Run added an insurance run in the seventh inning on Jimmy Malone's sacrifice fly.
Justin Schrader lost for the first time this season, allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
Joby Lapkowicz drove in the Copperheads' only run on a ground out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Joel Spishock had a pair of doubles.
