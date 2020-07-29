Zach Uhazie allowed only one runner on an error Tuesday night as Masontown closed the Fayette County Baseball League regular season with an 8-0 road victory over the Fayette Raiders.
Masontown clinched the regular season crown and No. 1 seed with a 9-3 record, holding the tie-breaker over Carmichaels (8-3) should the teams tie. The Raiders (2-9) finish the regular season Wednesday night at Mitch's Bail Bonds. Fayette will play at Mill Run Friday night in the play-in game.
Uhazie tossed a no-hitter and struck out 14 in the victory.
"Zach was a horse tonight," praised Masontown manager John Palmer. "That is the best I've seen him pitch this year.
"Zach is a leader on this team, and his leadership paid off."
Dylan Brosky was equally tough on hitters, with the Fayette starter striking out six in the first three innings. Brosky was pulled after three innings to preserve him for the play-in game.
"We couldn't do anything with him," said Palmer.
Masontown broke through with two runs off Ryan Ross in the top of the fourth inning. Christian Forsythe tripled in the first run and then he came home for a 2-0 lead.
The visitors broke the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. The key hit was Forsythe's two-run double.
Palmer is looking forward to his squad's trip to the playoffs in their first year of existence.
"Each game has been tough. This team fought for each win," said Palmer. "I'm proud of them."
